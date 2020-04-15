• Police reports

Williams Sheriff

Saturday, 9:08 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Darby Davis, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Monday, 12:50 a.m., Anthony Rodriguez-Soto, 18, Defiance, was charged with underage consumption following an alleged incident in the 500 block of Defiance Crossing.

Monday, 4:86 p.m., the theft of lawn decor was reported in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.

Monday, 8:37 p.m., a 12-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.

Monday, 10:19 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Marathon, 1746 S. Clinton St.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:04 p.m., Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for trafficking in drugs and taken to CCNO.

