• Police reports
Williams Sheriff
Saturday, 9:08 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Darby Davis, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:50 a.m., Anthony Rodriguez-Soto, 18, Defiance, was charged with underage consumption following an alleged incident in the 500 block of Defiance Crossing.
Monday, 4:86 p.m., the theft of lawn decor was reported in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., a 12-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Monday, 10:19 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Marathon, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:04 p.m., Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for trafficking in drugs and taken to CCNO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.