• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 7:52 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 133 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, vehicles driven by Randy Marks, 64, Defiance, and Austin Hamman, 33, Defiance, collided. Marks was cited for failure to yield. Hamman was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 9:51 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 08000 block of Ohio 2, Hicksville.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 15000 block of Campbell Road.
Monday, 1:03 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 15000 block of Campbell Road.
Monday, 1:10 p.m., a tractor was vandalized at Moser and Banner School roads.
Defiance Police
Friday, 10:13 a.m., Courtney Smith, 29, 520 Haig St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:34 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 5:47 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 1746 S. Clinton St.
Sunday, 12:03 a.m., Crystal Dotson, 35, 320 Hopkins St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:07 p.m., Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:57 p.m., Matthew Corbin, 56, 1013 Harrison Ave., was charged with misconduct at an emergency and possession of paraphernalia after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:53 a.m., Jennifer Howe, 46, address unavailable, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Monday, 12:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:02 p.m., on County Road 14 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda McGraw, 26, Napoleon, struck a deer and a phone box. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:36 p.m., Sebastian Chavez, 19, Napoleon, was cited for OVI, reckless operation and no safety belt following a traffic stop on County Road R.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., a mailbox was damaged in the 00100 block of County Road 14, Napoleon.
Saturday, 4:16 p.m., Donald Achinger, 52, McClure, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East North Street, McClure, and take to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:08 p.m., tools were reported stolen from a residence on Ohio 108, New Bavaria.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Haley Avenue.
Friday, 5:50 p.m., Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:27 p.m., Kelly Gibson, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 5:39 p.m., mail was reported stolen in the 900 block of West Riverview Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 9:14 p.m., on County Road F in German Township, a motorcycle ridden by Tad Funnell, 49, Stryker, struck a deer. He was taken by Fulton County ALS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected serious injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 12:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 338 Danforth St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 1:01 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 122 W. Hicks St.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 11:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 07500 County Road 17.
