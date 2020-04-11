• Police reports

Defiance Police

Thursday, 3:04 p.m., a counterfeit $20 bill was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.

Thursday, 10:58 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 10:16 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Pahl, 18, Holgate, struck a mailbox. The vehicle was not damaged.

Friday, 6:35 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Alan VonDeylen, 53, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 9:31 a.m., the theft of tools was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 281, Flatrock Township.

Hicksville Police

Friday, 10:39 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of East High Street.

• Fire

Wauseon

Fire — Thursday, 8:10 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical issue at 230 Grant Ave.

