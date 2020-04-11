• Police reports
Defiance Police
Thursday, 3:04 p.m., a counterfeit $20 bill was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.
Thursday, 10:58 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:16 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Pahl, 18, Holgate, struck a mailbox. The vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 6:35 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Alan VonDeylen, 53, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:31 a.m., the theft of tools was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 281, Flatrock Township.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 10:39 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of East High Street.
• Fire
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 8:10 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical issue at 230 Grant Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.