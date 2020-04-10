• Police reports
Defiance Police
April 3, 10:13 a.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jean Zimmerman, 79, 11455 Hire Road, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Ethelyne Watson, 80, 1453 Terrawenda Drive. Zimmerman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 1:51 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Wilfredo Perez, 40, 1624 S. Clinton St., backed from a drive and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Norman Gecowets, 73, 1728 Tiffin Drive. Damage was light to the vehicles. Perez was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., at East Second Street and Greenhouse Street, vehicles driven by Ariel Mears, 21, Veedersburg, Ind., and Thomas Elberson, 80, 27105 Behrens Road, collided. Elberson was cited for an improper right turn. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 10:11 p.m., Jennifer Howe, 46, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Wednesday, 9:23 p.m., Connor Gray, 24, Sherwood, was charged with OVI, open container and failure to control following a traffic stop on Domersville Road and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Kevin Moore Jr., 27, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Sunday Street and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 5:19 a.m., U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by James Conley III, 37, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 2:26 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue, a parked vehicle owned by Gabriel Hernandez, 132 Sheffield Ave., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Sherwood
Fire — Thursday, 2:16 a.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire at 135 E. Elm St., Sherwood. Providing mutual aid were Hicksville and Delaware Township fire departments.
Delaware Township
Fire — Friday, 4:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at a small metal barn at 07608 U.S. 127, Sherwood. The barn fire reportedly spread from a trash fire. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Liberty Center
Fire — Thursday, 9:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at Township Road 2 and U.S. 24.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 5:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 15226 County Road K, Dover Township.
