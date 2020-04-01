• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

March 26, 1:10 a.m., on Fruit Ridge Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Nix, 63, 312 Fourth St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Matthew Grim, 48, California, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, open container and obstructing official business following a traffic stop on Ohio 2 near Hicksville. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Defiance Police

Monday, 4:19 p.m., David Deulloa, 26, Westpark, Fla., was charged with theft and criminal damaging after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St. He also was arrested on a warrant from Florida and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 3:26 p.m., Derek Heckler, 24, Napoleon, was served a warrant for burglary.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 12:10 a.m., a 16-year-old McClure juvenile was charged with delinquency by means of unruliness after an alleged incident in the 200 block of North East Street, McClure.

Monday, 6:18 a.m., cash was reported stolen from Brookview Farms and Meats, 00354 County Road 24, Ridgeville Corners.

Monday, 7 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported in the 300 block of East North Street, McClure.

Tuesday, 3:34 a.m., a mailbox was reported damaged in the 00100 block of Township Road 10.

