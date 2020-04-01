• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
March 26, 1:10 a.m., on Fruit Ridge Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Nix, 63, 312 Fourth St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Matthew Grim, 48, California, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, open container and obstructing official business following a traffic stop on Ohio 2 near Hicksville. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Defiance Police
Monday, 4:19 p.m., David Deulloa, 26, Westpark, Fla., was charged with theft and criminal damaging after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St. He also was arrested on a warrant from Florida and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:26 p.m., Derek Heckler, 24, Napoleon, was served a warrant for burglary.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:10 a.m., a 16-year-old McClure juvenile was charged with delinquency by means of unruliness after an alleged incident in the 200 block of North East Street, McClure.
Monday, 6:18 a.m., cash was reported stolen from Brookview Farms and Meats, 00354 County Road 24, Ridgeville Corners.
Monday, 7 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported in the 300 block of East North Street, McClure.
Tuesday, 3:34 a.m., a mailbox was reported damaged in the 00100 block of Township Road 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.