• Police reports
State Patrol
March 1, 11 p.m., on County Roads 1 and L, in Fulton County, a vehicle driven by Andrew Downard, 23, Swanton, was struck by a vehicle driven by Nicole Cameron, 23, Delta. Downard was taken to Toledo Hospital by Springfield Township Rescue with suspected serious injury. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Downard was cited with running a stop sign.
Friday, 5:42 p.m., on U.S. 6, in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Shyanne Camper, 21, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:07 p.m., on U.S. 6, in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tyson West, 33, Napoleon, struck a dog. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m., on Mulligan's Bluff Road, a vehicle driven by Matthew Engel, 25, 1070 West High Street, ran off the road. Engel had suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by David McMonigal, 42, 131 Hopkins Street, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., on Gipe Road, in Defiance's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Vernon Merrifield, 54, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:46 a.m., on Ohio 18, in Defiance's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Leneta Pullock, 66, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., on Coressel Road in Defiance's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Meyers, 17, Ridgeville Corners, backed into a parked vehicle. Damage was moderate to Meyers' vehicle, and light to the parked vehicle.
Friday, 5:26 p.m., on Stever Road, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Siewert, 35, 1209 Valley Forge Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., on Ohio 15, in Defiance's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Constance Hammersmith, 72, 40 College Place, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:11 p.m., on Ohio 18, in Defiance's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Sizemore, 42, 420 Douglas Street, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:38 p.m., on Highland Center Road, in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Flory, 28, Columbus, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 12:34 a.m., on Clinton Street, Tyrone Arnold Jr., 28, 907 Holgate Ave., was arrested and taken to the Defiance County Sheriff Offices.
Defiance Police
Monday, 10:46 a.m., Shana Hahn, 31, 325 Fifth Street, was arrested for a disturbance and public intoxication. She was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:58 p.m., Dustin Hernandez, 34, 109 Westfield Avenue, was arrested for a disturbance. He was taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 4:36 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Ohio 2 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Caitlin Lee, 23, Monroeville, Ind., ran a red light and was hit by a car driven by Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville. Lee's car spun out of control and hit a third vehicle. The driver of that vehicle drove from the scene before law enforcement arrival. Lee's and Rinebolt's vehicles suffered heavy damage. The third vehicle's damage was unknown. Both Lee and Rinebolt suffered minor injuries. Lee was cited with failure to obey a traffic signal.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 3:31 a.m., on Ohio 108, in Henry County's Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Carter Hite, 18, Wauseon, ran off the roadway and sideswiped a milepost sign and a mailbox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Hite was cited with failure to stay in marked lanes.
Saturday, 7:41 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Henry County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Bischoff, 45, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:08 a.m., on Ohio 281, in Henry County's Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Elmer Brewer, 24, Defiance, ran left of center, continuing in the opposite side of the road. After traveling along the ditch, Brewer's vehicle struck a driveway embankment and came to rest in the ditch. Brewer was taken by Malinta Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Brewer was cited with failure to control.
Paulding Police
Friday, 11:35 a.m., at Williams and Jackson streets, a vehicle driven by James Dowdle, 43, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christy Sarka, 43, Paulding. Damage was light to both vehicles.
• Fires
Grover Hill
Fire — Monday, 7:11 p.m. Grover Hill firefighters were called to a woodburner fire at 16593 County Road 24, Grover Hill.
McClure
Fire — Sunday, 4:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at 3-374 County Road M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.