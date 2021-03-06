• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 26, 2:40 a.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, in Paulding County, a vehicle driven by Avrial Sawyer, 25, Paulding, slid off the road and hit a tree. She was taken to the Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Sawyer was cited with failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Feb. 28, 6:40 p.m., on Paulding County Road 232, in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Tipton, 37, 1885 Maumee Drive, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:05 p.m., at Spencerville and Casebeer-Miller roads, in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Sharon Applegate, 87, Hicksville, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Alexander, 65, Hicksville. Applegate was cited with failure to stay in a continuous lane. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Monday, 10:36 p.m., on Ohio 2, in Defiance County's Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Alex Munger, 33, Montpelier, blew a tire and caught fire. Munger was taken by Hicksville Rescue to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:30 a.m., on Ohio 66, in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Perry, 70, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:50 p.m., on First Street, a vehicle driven by Martha Dennie, 86, 732 Westwood Drive, backed into a vehicle driven by Janet Seigman, 72, 120 East St. Dennie was cited for a backing violation. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:14 p.m., Jarrett Rettig, 21, McClure, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on U.S. 6.
Wednesday, 2:59 p.m., on County Road 24, in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Short, 66, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12 a.m., on County Road L, in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Pfister, 23, Napoleon, left the roadway and struck a phone box after the driver reportedly became distracted. Pfister was cited for OVI. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:43 a.m., on County Road T, in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ann Stateczny struck multiple deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:51 p.m., Elyssa Gutierrez, 19, Deshler, was cited with driving under suspension and fictitious plates after an alleged incident on Ohio 108, in Holgate. Also charged was Justin Fulmer, 33, Leipsic, with failure to comply with an order of a police officer, failure to disclose personal information, falsification, obstructing justice, obstructing official business and open container. He was taken to CCNO. Fulmer also has an active warrant from Putnam County.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., Marion Howard, 74, Napoleon, was charged with OVI after an alleged incident on High Street, Florida.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 27, 4:23 p.m., at Carey Street and Woodlawn Avenue, a vehicle driven by Joyce Knepper, 75, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Rita Liss Clement, 63, Napoleon. Liss Clement was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Knepper was cited with failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Knepper vehicle and heavy to the Liss Clement vehicle.
Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m., at Perry and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Tani Haas, 36, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Deeandria Roach, 36, Lima. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Monday, 8:03 a.m., Westmoreland Avenue, a vehicle driven by McKenna Witte, 17, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., a theft was reported at Leader Engineering, 695 Independence Drive.
Thursday, 10:17 a.m., a theft was reported to police officers in the city.
Fulton Sheriff
Feb. 25, 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 11000 block of County Road 12.
Feb. 27, 1:40 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 19000 block of County Road J.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., firefighters were called to 958 E. High St. for a grass fire.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 1:24 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm at 240 Northcrest Drive.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 2:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on County Road 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.