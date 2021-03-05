• Police reports
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:14 p.m., Jarrett Rettig, 21, McClure, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on U.S. 6.
Wednesday, 2:59 p.m., on County Road 24, in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Short, 66, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12 a.m., on County Road L, in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Pfister, 23, Napoleon, left the roadway and struck a phone box after the driver reportedly became distracted. Pfister was cited for OVI. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., a theft was reported at Leader Engineering, 695 Independence Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Feb. 25, 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 11000 block of County Road 12.
Feb. 27, 1:40 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 19000 block of County Road J.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 3:47 p.m., firefighters were called to 958 E. High St. for a grass fire.
