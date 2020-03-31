• Police reports
State Patrol
March 25, 12:33 a.m., on Perry Street in Defiance, the ladder apparatus of a Defiance fire truck scraped the underside of the the CSX railroad overpass as it went through. No damage estimate was available.
March 25, 8:28 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Kelley, 41, Ney, struck a ditch. The driver fled the scene. Kelley was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7 a.m., Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Sholl, 61, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Vernisse Fontanez, 27, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:28 a.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Bradly Diehl, 37, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:57 a.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 02900 block of Mulligans Bluff Road, Ney.
Sunday, 7:06 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Patience Kendall, 24, Ocoee, Fla., failed to negotiate a curve and struck two signs, driving through a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., Jace Smith, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 12:22 a.m., Patsy Ankney, 32, 13519 Oris Ave., was charged with a temporary protection order violation after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:49 p.m., a yard in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue was vandalized.
Sunday, 8:04 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 12:52 a.m., Yolanda Anderson, 39, 530 Degler St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident on Degler Street.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 6:21 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Thomas Blue, 47, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ronald German, 77, Napoleon. A vehicle driven by Jacob Herold, 27, Napoleon, then struck Blue's vehicle. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., Derek Cohrs, 20, Napoleon, was issued a summons for telecommunications harassment.
Friday, 5:26 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Westmeyer, 21, Grand Rapids, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sebastian Rue, 28, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:15 p.m., a theft was reported at Knights Inn, 2395 Scott St.
Saturday, 9:03 p.m., Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant on probation
Sunday, 2:08 p.m., officers were called to a report of a portable toilet that was blown into the roadway at 400 Riverview Ave.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 4:01 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 925 Carpenter Road.
Fire — Sunday, 11:37 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1003 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Monday, 3:42 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Sunday, 1:56 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 20287 Ohio 18.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 5:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of lines down at 15055 County Road K, Dover Township.
