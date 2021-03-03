• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 1:07 p.m., Shyla Bigger, 19, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 8:57 a.m., Carrie Conner, 41, Sherwood, was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Feb. 22, 1:14 p.m., on Second Street, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Brent Townley, Cecil, and left the scene. Damage was light to the Townley vehicle.
Monday, 6:48 p.m., Anthony Parcher, 29, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 7 p.m., on Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Maria Del Refugio Martinez, 64, 911 Indian Bridge Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:38 p.m., officers were called to an alleged fight at 120 Clinton St. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Tuesday, 11:38 a.m., Allen Sweeney, 24, Hamler, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 12:36 p.m., Cody McClain, 26, Carrollton, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at 1068 Hotel Drive and retained on a holder at CCNO from Columbia County.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:34 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, eastbound vehicles driven by Williams Lammers, 47, Middle Point, and Alicia Casarez, 22, 13836 Ohio 15, Defiance, sideswiped each other. Damage was light to the Lammers vehicle and heavy to the Casarez vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:34 p.m., Daniel Sanchez, 44, Defiance, was cited for having an unsecured load and placing dangerous materials on the roadway following a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and Scott Street.
Archbold Police
Feb. 23, 12:52 p.m., at Westfield Drive and Stryker Street, a vehicle driven by Harold Plassman, 91, Archbold, struck a vehicle driven by Rob Juillard, 43, Stryker. Plassman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 6:06 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Leggett Street, an unknown vehicle ran a light and struck a vehicle driven by Christhiam Munoz, 32, Wauseon, and left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Munoz vehicle.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah McCorkle, 44, Napoleon, struck two mailboxes, a fire hydrant and utility pole after he reportedly fell asleep. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 6:34 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1603 Hampton Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 7 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 2071 S. Clinton St.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 12:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 600 Freedom Drive.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 10:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Ohio 2 and Rosedale Road.
