• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 3 p.m., at U.S. 127 and the U.S. 24 entrance ramp in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by John Romes, 53, 28366 Rohn Road, struck a guardrail. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Lewis, 21, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 6:10 p.m., Michael Browder, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 4:42 a.m., Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 6:54 p.m., on County Road 175 in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Beers, 34, Fayette, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:36 p.m., Cody Cereghin, 34, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Saturday, 9:05 a.m., Jessica Biller, 23, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop on The Bend Road.
Saturday, 12:37 p.m., Joshua Brown, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:39 p.m. Alan Deetz, 34, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:42 p.m., Katelyn Muzy, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:48 p.m., Delbert Drinnon, 34, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:53 p.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 12:56 p.m., Michael Browder, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 1:02 p.m., Chance Okuly, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4:33 p.m., Brittany Sebastian, 29, Antwerp, was charged with violating a temporary protection order and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:43 a.m., Alexzander Glowinski, 27, 342 Carter Ave., was charged with intimidation after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 6:31 p.m., Johnathan Garcia, 18, 924 Warren St., was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.
Monday, 12:39 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 200 block of Carter Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 2:30 p.m., at Chicago Avenue and Spencerville Street, a semi driven by Senad Mustedanagic, 51, Fort Wayne, turned and damaged a yard. The semi was not damaged. He was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:04 p.m., Mason Rowe, 18, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 10 p.m., on County Road F1 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Pilger, 35, Holgate, swerved to avoid a raccoon and struck a ditch. She was cited for leaving the scene and failure to control.
Sunday, 11:34 a.m., loose stone was reported stolen from the 400 block of North Keyser Street, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a seven warrants and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:46 p.m., Eric Konwinski, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 10:16 p.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Russell, 23, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Feb. 24, 5:11 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Kevin Boesger, 53, Fayette, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Emily Creque, 34, Delta. Boesger was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 24, 12:22 a.m., on County Road 171, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Coppes, 53, Melrose, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:55 p.m., at County Roads 105 and 176, a vehicle driven by Cody McMillan, 32, Haviland, struck a ditch. He was cited for OVI. A damage estimate was unavailable.
Williams Sheriff
Friday, 1:08 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a Williams County sheriff's cruiser struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 9:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 501 W. Second St.
Fire — Saturday, 10:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 221 Johnson Circle.
Fire — Saturday, 8:09 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 634 Summit St.
Fire — Saturday, 10:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 1105 Ayersville Ave.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 9:49 a.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 10542 Farmer-Mark Road.
Highland Township
Fire — Sunday, 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 26782 Sutphen Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.