 • Police reports

State Patrol

Thursday, 3 p.m., at U.S. 127 and the U.S. 24 entrance ramp in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by John Romes, 53, 28366 Rohn Road, struck a guardrail. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes.

Friday, 11:06 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Lewis, 21, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Thursday, 6:10 p.m., Michael Browder, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 4:42 a.m., Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Friday, 6:54 p.m., on County Road 175 in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Samuel Beers, 34, Fayette, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 9:36 p.m., Cody Cereghin, 34, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Saturday, 9:05 a.m., Jessica Biller, 23, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop on The Bend Road.

Saturday, 12:37 p.m., Joshua Brown, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:39 p.m. Alan Deetz, 34, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:42 p.m., Katelyn Muzy, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:48 p.m., Delbert Drinnon, 34, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:53 p.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:56 p.m., Michael Browder, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 1:02 p.m., Chance Okuly, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Defiance Police

Friday, 4:33 p.m., Brittany Sebastian, 29, Antwerp, was charged with violating a temporary protection order and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 9:43 a.m., Alexzander Glowinski, 27, 342 Carter Ave., was charged with intimidation after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.

Saturday, 6:31 p.m., Johnathan Garcia, 18, 924 Warren St., was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.

Monday, 12:39 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 200 block of Carter Avenue.

Hicksville Police

Sunday, 2:30 p.m., at Chicago Avenue and Spencerville Street, a semi driven by Senad Mustedanagic, 51, Fort Wayne, turned and damaged a yard. The semi was not damaged. He was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 10:04 p.m., Mason Rowe, 18, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, 10 p.m., on County Road F1 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Pilger, 35, Holgate, swerved to avoid a raccoon and struck a ditch. She was cited for leaving the scene and failure to control.

Sunday, 11:34 a.m., loose stone was reported stolen from the 400 block of North Keyser Street, Holgate.

Napoleon Police

Saturday, 8:02 p.m., Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a seven warrants and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 8:46 p.m., Eric Konwinski, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Fulton Sheriff

Thursday, 10:16 p.m., on County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Russell, 23, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Wauseon Police

Feb. 24, 5:11 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Kevin Boesger, 53, Fayette, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Emily Creque, 34, Delta. Boesger was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Paulding Sheriff

Feb. 24, 12:22 a.m., on County Road 171, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Coppes, 53, Melrose, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 7:55 p.m., at County Roads 105 and 176, a vehicle driven by Cody McMillan, 32, Haviland, struck a ditch. He was cited for OVI. A damage estimate was unavailable.

Williams Sheriff

Friday, 1:08 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a Williams County sheriff's cruiser struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 9:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 501 W. Second St.

Fire — Saturday, 10:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 221 Johnson Circle.

Fire — Saturday, 8:09 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 634 Summit St.

Fire — Saturday, 10:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 1105 Ayersville Ave.

Hicksville

Fire — Saturday, 9:49 a.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 10542 Farmer-Mark Road.

Highland Township

Fire — Sunday, 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 26782 Sutphen Road.

