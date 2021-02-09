• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 5:19 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Darcie Hoffman, 28, 29138 Flory Road, struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Reed, 25, 08483 Ohio 15, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Camryn Olson, 21, Mason. Reed was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 11:54 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a semi driven by Sandeep Singh, 33, Bellerose, N.Y., left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch and fence. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Antwerp EMS to Parkview Medical Center, Fort Wayne, with suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 10:09 a.m., on Williams County Road 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jerrold Spangler, 84, Bryan, struck a brick landscape wall. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 1, 5:22 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Winger, 53, Mark Center, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 3, 12:22 p.m., Loren Smith Jr., 31, Defiance, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 15000 block of County Road 424, Sherwood.
Saturday, 12:06 a.m., Amanda Brinkley, 32, and Joseph Brinkley, 33, 13536 Fullmer Road, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Saturday, 5:34 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 08000 block of Independence Road.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m., Corey Schaffer, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 6:21 p.m., Mark Riebesehl, 54, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Feb. 3, 4:19 p.m., Ryan Gibbs, 36, 62 Charnell Drive, was charged with menacing by stalking and violating a protection order after an alleged incident in the city.
Feb. 4, 12:41 a.m., a tool set was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Feb. 4, 6:58 a.m., Bethany Lane, 35, 121 East St., was charged with menacing after an alleged incident at the residence.
Friday, 6:16 p.m., at East Second and Degler streets, a vehicle driven by Ambrocio Pedraza, 79, 15040 County Road 191, turned and collided with a vehicle driven by Joseph Schultz, 44, 201 Bassard Drive. Pedraza was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Pedraza was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Schultz vehicle and light to the Pedraza vehicle.
Friday, 8:56 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 100 block of North Clinton Street.
Friday, 9:27 p.m., several vehicles were reported egged in the vicinity of Ralston Avenue and North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 5:55 a.m., on Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Andrew Coble, 27, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 10:36 a.m., at Rosewood Avenue and Redwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Tyler Frederick, 16, 2023 Laurelwood St., struck a vehicle driven by Sheila Black, 63, 109 Widmer St. Frederick was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 10:25 p.m., on Riverside Avenue, a vehicle driven by John Conley, 61, 1003 Riverside Ave., backed from a drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Rolando Valle, 27450 Defiance-Ayersville Road. Damage was light to the vehicles. Conley was cited for failure to use care in backing.
Sunday, 6:36 p.m., a parked vehicle was reported vandalized in the 1600 block of Meadoway Drive.
Hicksville Police
Feb. 4, 5 p.m., on Spencerville Street, a vehicle driven by Kasadi Shock, 21, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Sue Tschanz, 64, Hicksville. Shock was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.
Saturday, 10:01 a.m., on East High Street, a vehicle driven by Caleb Begley, 18, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ethan Hathaway, 26, Hicksville. Damage was heavy to the Begley vehicle and moderate to the Hathaway vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Feb. 4, 8:31 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Adam Bachman, 39, Wauseon, attempted to turn into a parking lot and struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:50 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kabrina Lambert, 28, Liberty Center, struck a cable box. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:20 p.m., on Freedom Township Road 16, a vehicle driven by Lauren Melia, 16, 21170 Roehrig Road, slid and struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:11 p.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by John Lehnert, 30, Holgate, struck a mailbox. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:52 p.m., on County Road S in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Wulff, 20, McClure, slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Maureen Nelson, 66, Tecumseh, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Jacob Nye, 22, Liberty Center, that was parked along the roadway. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., Matthew Johnson, 35, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 00500 block of County Road N-18, Okolona. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:48 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Wilhelm, 17, New Bavaria, struck a culvert, went airborne and came to rest on its top in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He took himself to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 8:25 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Schenkel, 44, Fremont, Ind., attempted to travel a curve in the roadway and got stuck on the railroad tracks. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for OVI.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 1, 10:41 p.m., on Welsted Street, a vehicle driven by Denise Brown, 61, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Dakota Crites Osmun, Findlay. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., on South Maple Street in Payne, a vehicle driven by Noah Waggoner, 21, Payne, struck mailboxes and a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of East Merrin Street, Payne.
Monday, 12:09 a.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Schang, 30, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:20 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Stemen, 78, Van Wert, struck a railroad crossing arm. He was cited for a railroad crossing violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 1019 Jackson Ave. that reportedly started on the exterior of the structure and extended to the interior. Providing mutual aid were Noble and Highland township fire crews. Damage was estimated at $11,000. The case of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
Noble Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:07 a.m., firefighters were called to a car fire at 07640 Ohio 15.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 6:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 405 W. High St. for a report of a gas odor.
