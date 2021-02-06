• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 30, 10:41 p.m., on Williams County Road 9 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by James Bruce, 19, Bryan, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Ashton Dachenhaus, 17, Edgerton, causing a collision. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Jan. 31, 11:35 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Brown, 17, 07502 Stever Road, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Jan. 31, 7:54 p.m., on Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Roger Florence II, 60, 15055 Campbell Road, was being pulled from a ditch and backed into a vehicle driven by Roger Florence III, 27, 16383 Cullen Road. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., on a U.S. 24 exit ramp in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Johnson, 28, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., struck an embankment and re-entered the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 3:42 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Banner School Road in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Lynn Sentel, 66, Bowling Green, pulled onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jose Guadalupe, 53, Laredo, Texas. Sentel was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., at Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by John Delano, 78, 28655 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck a vehicle driven by Sarah Spallinger, 36, 15390 Harris Road. Delano was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Bostic, 39, Bryan, struck a utility pole and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Bostic was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:48 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Priti Patel, 42, 626 River Front Drive, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:33 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Terry, 57, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5 p.m. a burglary was reported in the 04000 block of Rosedale Road, Hicksville.
Thursday, 12:36 p.m., Darin Conley, 34, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 5:58 p.m., Dominic Simon, 23, Payne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 6 p.m. Jeffrey Feeney, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 6:02 p.m. Corey Comer, 29, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., David Piasecki, 50, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:11 p.m., Paul Siler, 43, Defiance, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on County Road 424.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the city.
Thursday, 12:41 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Friday, 10:14 a.m., a theft was reported at 1890 E. Second St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., at Henry County roads 2 and N, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Griewahn, 23, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Katelyn Collier, 32, Deshler. The Collier vehicle came to rest in a field. Griewahn was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries, while Collier was taken by McClure EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, with suspected minor injuries. Griewahn was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:16 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Brodi Burgel, 17, New Bavaria, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 12:45 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Fifth Street, McClure. Nothing was reportedly stolen.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Der'reyaunce McDaniel, 21, 886 Circle Drive, Defiance, swerved to avoid a vehicle and struck a sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:42 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Coyne, 28, Ossian, Ind., crossed the median into the oncoming lanes. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., on East Street in Liberty Center, vehicles driven by Claudia Wittenmyer, 20, Liberty Center, and Christina Behm, 36, Napoleon, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 8:47 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a semi driven by Alinoor Sahal, ,32, Columbus, slid and jackknifed in the median. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:12 p.m., at County Road 5 and U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Chavis Martinez, 28, Archbold, slid and struck a stop sign. He attempted to flee the scene on foot. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:05 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Independence Drive.
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East Riverview Avenue.
Thursday, 2:19 p.m., Quinten Miller, 34, Delta, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Washington Street and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Jan. 28, 4:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of County Road 22, Franklin Township.
Jan. 29, 12:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 109, York Township.
Jan. 29, 3:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 07000 block of County Road 25-2, German Township.
Jan. 30, 5:11 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of County Road 8, York Township.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Eugene Weidenhamer, 82, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Carolyn Elkins, 48, Continental. The drivers were taken by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Weidenhamer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 4:57 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Klint Svec, 31, Paulding, struck a stop sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., on County Road 12, a vehicle driven by Larry Harris, 78, Scott, struck a pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 7 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Steele, 40, Hendersonville, N.C., struck a ditch and came to rest in a yard. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Schwartz, 23, Antwerp, struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 13314 Ohio 111.
Fire — Thursday, 7:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a minor electrical fire in a wall at 22730 Watson Road. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township, Noble Township and Auglaize Township. Damage was estimated at approximately $3,000.
Fire — Thursday, 7:19 p.m., firefighters were called to a reported fire at 1850 E. Second St. Providing mutual aid were Highland and Noble township fire departments. Nothing was found.
Fire — Thursday, 8:21 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak from a jackknifed semi at U.S. 24 and Krouse Road.
Fire — Friday, 12:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 10:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1000 Westmoreland Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 5:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Enterprise Avenue and U.S. 24.
