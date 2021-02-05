• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 30, 10:41 p.m., on Williams County Road 9 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by James Bruce, 19, Bryan, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Ashton Dachenhaus, 17, Edgerton, causing a collision. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., at Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by John Delano, 78, 28655 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck a vehicle driven by Sarah Spallinger, 36, 15390 Harris Road. Delano was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:48 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Priti Patel, 42, 626 River Front Drive, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:33 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Terry, 57, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5 p.m. a burglary was reported in the 04000 block of Rosendale Road, Hicksville.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the city.
Thursday, 12:41 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., at Henry County roads 2 and N, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Griewahn, 23, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Katelyn Collier, 32, Deshler. The Collier vehicle came to rest in a field. Griewahn was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries, while Collier was taken by McClure EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, with suspected minor injuries. Griewahn was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:05 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Independence Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Jan. 28, 4:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 09000 block of County Road 22, Franklin Township.
Jan. 29, 12:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of Ohio 109, York Township.
Jan. 29, 3:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 07000 block of County Road 25-2, German Township.
Jan. 30, 5:11 p.m., a theft was reported in the 07000 block of County Road 8, York Township.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 13314 Ohio 111.
Fire — Thursday, 7:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a minor electrical fire in a wall at 22730 Watson Road. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township, Noble Township and Auglaize Township. Damage was estimated at approximately $3,000.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 10:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1000 Westmoreland Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.