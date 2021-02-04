• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 6:49 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Dawson Lamb, 16, Oakwood, slid into a ditch and overturned. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:06 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Rice, 40, Antwerp, struck a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 28, 7:51 p.m., on Harding Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Pittenger, 69, 26646 Arena Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., on Defiance Township Road 155, a vehicle driven by Juanito Castillo, 20, 532 Hopkins St., struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:33 p.m., James Mason, 33, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 8:04 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 17000 block of Mud Creek Road.
Tuesday, 12:46 a.m., Nathan Long, 38, Defiance, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Ohio 18. At 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, he was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and open container following a traffic stop on Degler Street.
Defiance Police
Monday, 9:39 a.m., at Webster and Wabash streets, a vehicle driven by Caitlin Kelley, 26, Fayette, slid and struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1700 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 2:46 p.m., a tire was vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue.
Monday, 5:51 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 12:51 p.m., Daniel Stauffer, 25, 1704 Durango Drive, was picked up on an adult parole holder.
Tuesday, 12:54 p.m., Jason Saman, 43, 613 Jackson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 6:26 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Henry Martin, 50, Augusta, Ga., struck a fence and a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 5:36 p.m., at Monroe Township roads K and 11, a vehicle driven by Laura Raymundo, 36, Hamler, struck a vehicle driven by David Webb Jr., 45, Napoleon. Webb was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Raymundo was cited for failure to yield, OVI and open container. She was taken to CCNO. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:30 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Cierra Buehrer, 28, Defiance, struck a ditch. She was cited for driving under suspension, falsification and marked lanes. She also was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jade Schafer, 20, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., at county roads U1 and 22 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Kara Kent, 19, Napoleon, drove through a field and into a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:05 p.m., Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County.
Monday, 8:30 p.m., Christopher Etzel, 30, Deerfield, Mich., was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Riverview Avenue, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:27 p.m., Andrew Baron, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 9:10 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Tenwalde, 25, 12100 Whetstone Road, Defiance, struck a vehicle driven by Richard Lamb, 61, North York, Ontario. Tenwalde was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Tenwalde and moderate to the Lamb vehicle.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., on Township Road 8 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Allen Schooley, 20, New Haven, Ind., left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 8 p.m. firefighters were called to a malfunctioning furnace at 534 Degler St. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Highland Township fire departments.
Fire — Monday, 8:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.
Fire — Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Defiance College's McReynolds Hall, 701 Webster St.
Fire — Tuesday, 8:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 13314 Ohio 111.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:07 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 25600 Elliott Road.
Fire — Wednesday, 7:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 503 W. High St.
