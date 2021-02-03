• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 6:49 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Dawson Lamb, 16, Oakwood, slid into a ditch and overturned. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Sunday, 9:06 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Rice, 40, Antwerp, struck a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

Jan. 28, 7:51 p.m., on Harding Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Pittenger, 69, 26646 Arena Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 7:36 p.m., on Defiance Township Road 155, a vehicle driven by Juanito Castillo, 20, 532 Hopkins St., struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 12:33 p.m., James Mason, 33, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 8:04 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 17000 block of Mud Creek Road.

Tuesday, 12:46 a.m., Nathan Long, 38, Defiance, was charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Ohio 18.

Defiance Police

Monday, 9:39 a.m., at Webster and Wabash streets, a vehicle driven by Caitlin Kelley, 26, Fayette, slid and struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 11:57 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1700 block of East Second Street.

Monday, 2:46 p.m., a tire was vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue.

Monday, 5:51 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Henry Sheriff

Sunday, 6:26 p.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Henry Martin, 50, Augusta, Ga., struck a fence and a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 5:36 p.m., at Monroe Township roads K and 11, a vehicle driven by Laura Raymundo, 36, Hamler, struck a vehicle driven by David Webb Jr., 45, Napoleon. Webb was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Raymundo was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 9:25 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jade Schafer, 20, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 6:05 p.m., Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County.

Monday, 8:30 p.m., Christopher Etzel, 30, Deerfield, Mich., was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Riverview Avenue, and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 12:30 p.m., on Township Road 8 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Allen Schooley, 20, New Haven, Ind., left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 8 p.m. firefighters were called to a malfunctioning furnace at 534 Degler St. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Highland Township fire departments.

Fire — Monday, 8:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.

Fire — Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Defiance College's McReynolds Hall, 701 Webster St.

Hicksville

Fire — Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 503 W. High St.

