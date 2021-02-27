• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 20, 4:28 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Aubrey Gearhart, 35, Edon, failed to negotiate a curve and struck two signs, a ditch and a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Feb. 22, 9:36 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Owen Wheeler, 16, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Fraley, 25, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Denise Meine, 61, 301 Carter Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Skyler Eicher, 25, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 5:26 a.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Sydney Eickholt, 21, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:06 a.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Eva English, 38, 22583 Garman Road, struck a crosswalk sign. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Johnny Browning, 37, Wauseon, was charged with OVI, failure to control and driving under suspension following an accident on Douglas Street.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., Zakary Dooley, 32, Coldwater, Mich., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., Rodney Hamilton, 45, 213 Clinton St., and Charles Whiteford, 38, 619 Holgate Ave., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Clinton Street. Angela Miller, 35, 213 Clinton St., was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
Wednesday, 12:56 p.m., at North Clinton and West Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Matthew Skinner, 49, 1051 Ralston Ave., merged and struck a vehicle driven by Tammy Caryer, 49, 43 Deville Drive. Skinner was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was moderate to the Skinner vehicle and light to the Caryer vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Enedina Rivera, 75, Napoleon, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Angelica Padilla, 31, 2093 Ginter Road. Rivera was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., a theft was reported at Asian Grill, 08959 Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 11 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by McKenzie Steele, 22, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:48 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., on North Marion Street in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Alejandra Alfaro, 19, Hamler, backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Ruth Furhop, 82, Hamler. Alfaro was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., at Yeager and Dodd streets, a vehicle driven by Jesus Sanchez, 18, Napoleon, left the roadway and went into a yard and garden. He was cited for reckless operation. The vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 12:34 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Evelyn Jaqua, 82, Napoleon, left the roadway and came to rest in the median. The vehicle was not damaged.
Thursday, 8:13 p.m., Cody Jackson, 23, Deshler, was cited for no headlights and OVI following a traffic stop on Lagrange Street.
Thursday, 10:09 a.m., James Dunn III, Erie, Pa., was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County.
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., Mason Rowe, 18, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County. He also was cited for speed and no operator's license following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 2:06 p.m., a theft was reported at Evergreen Middle School, 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Township.
Tuesday, 2:41 p.m., a theft was reported at ME Miller Tire Co., 17386 Ohio 2, Clinton Township.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 10:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 900 Commerce Drive. At 11:14 p.m., firefighters returned to a second alarm.
Fire — Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2063 Laurelwood Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 4:02 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1481 Deerwood Drive.
Highland Township
Fire — Thursday, 12:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 15809 Highland Center Road.
