• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Fraley, 25, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Denise Meine, 61, 301 Carter Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:31 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Skyler Eicher, 25, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Johnny Browning, 37, Wauseon, was charged with OVI, failure to control and driving under suspension following an accident on Douglas Street.
Tuesday, 8:23 p.m., Zakary, Dooley, 32, Coldwater, Mich., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., Rodney Hamilton, 45, 213 Clinton St., and Charles Whiteford, 38, 619 Holgate Ave., were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Clinton Street. Angela Miller, 35, 213 Clinton St., was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., a theft was reported at Asian Grill, 08959 Ohio 66.
Thursday, 12:48 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., at Yeager and Dodd streets, a vehicle driven by Jesus Sanchez, 18, Napoleon, left the roadway and went into a yard and garden. He was cited for reckless operation. The vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 12:34 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Evelyn Jaqua, 82, Napoleon, left the roadway and came to rest on the median. The vehicle was not damaged.
Fulton Sheriff
Monday, 2:06 p.m., a theft was reported at Evergreen Middle School, 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Township.
Tuesday, 2:41 p.m., a theft was reported at ME Miller Tire Co., 17386 Ohio 2, Clinton Township.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 10:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 900 Commerce Drive. At 11:14 p.m., firefighters returned to a second alarm.
Fire — Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2063 Laurelwood Drive.
