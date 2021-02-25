• Police Reports
State Patrol
Feb. 18, 12:20 p.m., on Paulding County Road 179 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Danny Halter, 43, Oakwood, left the roadway to avoid an oncoming snowplow driven by Brad Young, 50, Payne, and struck a tree. Damage was light to the Halter vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:26 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by David Burke, 32, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:51 a.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 07000 block of Ohio 15.
Monday, 11:11 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of North Taylor Street, Sherwood.
Monday, 3:25 p.m., Matthew Glass, 40, Payne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:44 p.m., Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 8:38 a.m., on Perry Street, a Defiance city fire truck driven by Tyler Flory, 30, Defiance, struck the CSX Railroad viaduct with a side mirror. Damage was light to the truck.
Monday, 4:33 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Ashley Collins, 28, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lilia Valdez, 44, 700 Kiser Road. Collins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 10:13 p.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Hoffman, 34, Napoleon, struck the arm of a pedestrian, Robert Gray, 83, Napoleon. Gray took himself to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the Hoffman vehicle.
Sunday, 10:49 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Waltermeyer, 68, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Mario Hernandez Jr., 61, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ohio 108.
Monday, 2:59 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Howard, 33, Fostoria, left the roadway and came to rest on its side. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:09 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Laurie Lawrence, 55, Deshler, struck a utility pole and ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Lawrence was taken by Deshler EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:44 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Heather Mendez, 38, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Myra Frazer, 42, 4152 Timberlane Drive. Mendez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Mendez vehicle and moderate to the Frazer vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:19 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Bernard Weasel, 58, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., on County Road 25 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Rozlyn Lucas, 20, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:12 p.m., Monroe and Clinton streets, vehicles driven by Ruth Behnfeldt, 82, McClure, and Terry Woltmann, 58, Deshler, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 4:31 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., Justin Schieber, 34, Wauseon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and driving an unsafe vehicle following a traffic stop on Depot Street.
Sunday, 10:26 p.m., Martin Sanchez, 52, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Daggett Street and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., at Lagrange and Scott streets, vehicles driven by Tarra Poley, 29, Napoleon, and Jaimi Van de Bussche, 27, Napoleon, collided. Poley was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:08 p.m., Alexander Rausch, 24, Wauseon, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 17, 9:42 a.m., a theft was reported in the 11000 block of Ohio 249, Antwerp.
Sunday, 6:51 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Manson, 32, Paulding, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 237 Harding St.
Fire — Friday, 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called a small fire at a warehouse at Deatrick Street and Tuendawie Avenue. The fire was out upon arrival.
Fire — Friday, 8:26 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 724 Harrison Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 2:55 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 625 Summit St.
Fire — Saturday, 3:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 2131 Baltimore Road.
Fire — Sunday, 2:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 457 Carter Road.
Delaware Township
Fire — Monday, 3:38 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in an electric box on the outside of the home at 11196 Jacobs Road.
Noble Township
Fire — Monday, 8:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire 08417 Ashpacher Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke under a trailer at 651 W. High St. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Fire — Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 100 S. Bryan St.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a tire of a semi in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24. The fire was out upon arrival.
