• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 15, 5:18 p.m., on Blue Creek Township Road 60 in Paulding County, a vehicle driven by Calvin Sinn, 31, Haviland, was plowing snow and struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 17, 7:19 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Hicksville, a stopped vehicle driven by Muhammad Darwish-Alhusami, 44, Dearborn Heights, Mich., rolled back and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Cole Allen, 35, Detroit. Damage was light to the Allen vehicle, while the Darwish-Alhusami vehicle was not damaged.
Feb. 17, 11:36 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a semi driven by Kamalpreet Singh, 22, Hayward, Calif., entered the intersection and struck a semi driven by Ronnie Brubaker, 66, Sigourney, Iowa. The Brubaker semi left the roadway and spilled its load. Damage was heavy to the Singh vehicle and moderate to the Brubaker vehicle. Singh was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 7:43 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road W in Henry County's Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Hashmi, 36, Liberty Center, struck a vehicle driven by Eric Smith, 33, Liberty Center. The Hashmi vehicle struck a sign, while the Smith vehicle struck a utility pole. Smith was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Hashmi was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 11:04 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Thompson, 37, 610 Village Lane, collided with a vehicle owned by Defiance County commissioners. Damage was moderate to the Thompson vehicle and light to the county vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 18, 5:20 a.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Warner, 41, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 18, 8:24 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Tenwalde, 29, Cloverdale, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:23 p.m., Jenna Jones, 34, 03941 Wieland Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 1:06 a.m., Dustin Hernandez, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:18 a.m., Theresa Speelman, 52, 07182 Adams Ridge Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Feb. 17, 10:25 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a parked vehicle owned by Enterprise Trust, 631 Perry St., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the parked vehicle.
Thursday, 12:16 p.m., on Clinton Street, a parked vehicle owned by Natasha Flores, 1215 Ralston Ave., was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Flores vehicle.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Perry Street.
Friday, 3:06 p.m., Brittany Sebastian, 29, 902 Jefferson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:12 p.m., Reynaldo Garcia, 46, 31 Capri Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., Ashley Mullins, 20, Paulding, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 8:30 p.m., gas was reported stolen from the 1700 block of East Second Street.
Friday, 9:40 p.m., Kenneth Lorton, 32, Waterville, was arrested on warrants from Henry and Fulton counties.
Saturday, 3:01 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jerad McDowell, 19, 20185 Kiser Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Karen Cline, 67, Stryker. McDowell was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:12 p.m., at East Second Street and Ravine Avenue, a vehicle driven by Rachel Geer, 33, 909 Hees Court, struck a vehicle driven by Genetta Ross, 68, 16243 Defiance County Road 153. Geer was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 6:51 p.m., Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Feb. 16, 7:16 p.m., on County Road Z in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Cody Lockwood, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Feb. 17, 7:48 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Marissa Borrego, 29, Holgate, struck a ditch and came to rest on its side. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., at Henry County roads 5 and G in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Randall Elmore Jr., 23, Deshler, slid and struck a vehicle driven by Thomas Brubaker, 64, Hamler. Brubaker and his passenger, Jolene Brubaker, 59, Hamler, were taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Elmore was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Elmore vehicle and heavy to the Brubaker vehicle.
Friday, 2:56 a.m., on Oho 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jenelle Davis, 41, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:53 a.m., Tyler Meyer, 26, Malinta, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of County Road 6K, Malinta, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:36 a.m., coins were reported stolen from the 00800 block of County Road V6, Liberty Center.
Friday, 5:04 p.m., Thomas Martinez, 56, Pemberville, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., Kenneth Lorton, 32, Waterville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:13 p.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Hoffman, 34, Napoleon, struck the arm of a pedestrian, Robert Gray, 83, Napoleon. Gray took himself to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the Hoffman vehicle.
Sunday, 10:49 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Waltermeyer, 68, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:12 p.m., Monroe and Clinton streets, vehicles driven by Ruth Behnfeldt, 82, McClure, and Terry Woltmann, 58, Deshler, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 4:31 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., Justin Schieber, 34, Wauseon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and driving an unsafe vehicle following a traffic stop on Depot Street.
Sunday, 10:26 p.m., Martin Sanchez, 52, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Daggett Street and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 17, 9:42 a.m., a theft was reported in the 11000 block of Ohio 249, Antwerp.
Sunday, 6:51 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Manson, 32, Paulding, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 237 Harding St.
Fire — Friday, 5:54 p.m., firefighters were called a small fire at a warehouse at Deatrick Street and Tuendawie Avenue. The fire was out upon arrival.
Fire — Friday, 8:26 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 724 Harrison Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 2:55 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 625 Summit St.
Fire — Saturday, 3:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 2131 Baltimore Road.
Fire — Sunday, 2:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 457 Carter Road.
Delaware Township
Fire — Monday, 3:38 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in an electric box on the outside of the home at 11196 Jacobs Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke under a trailer at 651 W. High St. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 11 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a tire of a semi in the eastbound lanes of U.S. The fire was out upon arrival.
