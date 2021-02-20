• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Luis Romero, 29, Farmer, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Andrea Granger, 29, Edgerton. Romero was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Romero vehicle and moderate to the Granger vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 12, 3:50 p.m., on County Road 185 in Richland Township, a truck driven by Michael Minsel, 58, 08205 Independence Road, backed from a drive and struck a Northeastern Local bus driven by Jennifer Brubaker, 46, 09583 Egler Road. Minsel was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Feb. 14, 8 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Julia Taylor, 40, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., on Doud Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Adams, 21, Bryan, slid through an intersection and struck a tree. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., Aaron Powell, 38, 2139 Hawthorne Drive, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at the residence.
Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., Dominic Joa, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Drewes, 29, 521 W. Second St., slid and struck two mailboxes. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 1:37 p.m., Bill Cain, 79, Defiance, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Mekus Road.
Thursday, 3:02 p.m., Anthony Harper, 35, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 11:23 p.m., Cade Mansfield, 27, 28457 Blanchard Road, was charged with OVI and failure to control following an accident on Blanchard Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., a door was damaged in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.
Thursday, 9:29 a.m., two 17-year-old males were charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.
Thursday, 9:31 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 700 block of North Clinton Street.
Thursday, 3:24 p.m., a 16-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency by means of assault and a probation violation after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Defiance Crossing.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Perry Street.
Friday, 1:31 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 9:36 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Avila Cano-Leonardo, 45, Indianapolis, struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 2:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Roger Thomas, 57, Grand Rapids, struck a guardrail and came to rest in the median. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:36 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Rafael Davila, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jon Rohrs, 49, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., on Welsted Street, a vehicle driven by Logan Dewitt, 26, Wauseon, backed from a private drive after becoming stuck in the snow and struck a passing vehicle driven by Kara Swaninger, 25, Portage. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., Jared Lambert, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:44 p.m. Brianna Garcia, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 1:57 p.m., Brandon Whalen, 23, Napoleon, was charged with trespassing after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of Scott Street. He also was arrested on warrant from Perrysburg and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., Scott Travers, 57, Napoleon, was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 600 block of North Perry Street.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 7 a.m., on County Road 60 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Wharry, 34, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Payton Beckman, 19, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Todd Schweller, 52, Paulding. Beckman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Beckman vehicle and moderate to the Schweller vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 1:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 20645 Kiser Road.
Fire — Thursday, 2:02 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 900 Commerce Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to the 900 block of Jackson Avenue for a smoke odor investigation.
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 8:55 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 08690 Hicksville-Edgerton Road.
Fire — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a stove fire at 711 Smith St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1055 Dodd St.
Northwest Township
Fire — Thursday, 6:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at 03731 County Road Q. Providing mutual aid were fire crews from Florence Township; Montgomery, Mich.; and Fremont, Ind.
