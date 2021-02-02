• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 26, 7:59 a.m., on Williams County Road 12C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Ellen Wilson, 49, Hicksville, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:27 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Reyome, 22, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Bernadette Randall, 22, Archbold, pushing it into the rear of another stopped vehicle driven by Lucy Rogge, 91, Toledo. Reyome was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:10 a.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Stahl, 71, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:23 p.m., on Paulding County Road 103 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Lesley Parrett, 37, Paulding, struck two deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:02 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by David Boyes, 40, Vaughnsville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 25, 7:44 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Cox, 26, Paulding, struck a dog. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:48 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jacki Hagen, 64, Hicksville, was struck by parts that fell off of a vehicle driven by Nathan Linder, 43, West Lafayette, Ind. Damage was heavy to the Hagen vehicle.
Friday, 5:27 p.m., Roger Starr, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Municipal Court.
Saturday, 3:53 a.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jared Yant, 28, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:31 a.m., David Kinney, 23, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Probation.
Defiance Police
Jan. 25, 2 p.m., at South Clinton and Downs streets, a stopped vehicle driven by Stacy Wolff, 39, Bryan, was struck by a trailer being pulled by a turning vehicle driven by Anthony Johnson, 50, Florissant, Mo. Johnson was cited for a turning violation. Damage was heavy to the Wolff vehicle and light to the Johnson vehicle.
Friday, 2:18 p.m., a shed was broken into in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street.
Friday, 3:42 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Diane Juarez, 61, Paulding, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Jackson Park, 20, Fort Wayne. Juarez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 4:40 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Mikayla Goller, 21, Bryan, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Anna Stuckey, 20, Hamler. Goller was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 3:28 p.m., Rochelle Clemons, 22, 625 Wayne Ave., was charged with assault after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:23 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Michael, 17, 1711 Durango Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by John Okuly, 47, Holgate, pushing it into the rear of another stopped vehicle driven by Levi Perkins, 18, Wauseon. Michael was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:41 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Aswinibhavan Manu, 53, Commerce Township, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:27 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a semi driven by Geramy Feather, 37, Waterloo, Ind., slid on a curve and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was light to the semi.
Sunday, 12:34 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Westhoven, 37, Napoleon, struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 1:54 p.m., on County Road J in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Owen Fry, 18, Napoleon, struck a guy wire and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:05 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by William Sherman, 17, Wauseon, struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 4:49 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Cody Froman, 26, Weston, drove through a yard and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 8:17 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Cody Jenkins, 28, Findlay, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected light injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 10:32 p.m., Jaren Jones, 31, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Monday, 7:38 a.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Sidel, 23, Liberty Center, struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 12:37 a.m., David Kinney, 23, Stryker, was arrested on warrants from Henry and Defiance counties.
Sunday, 1:29 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Sunday, 8:32 p.m., Nathan Christian, 41, Monclova, was charged with driving an ATV on the roadway and OVI after an alleged incident at Scott and West Washington streets. Anthony Hanson, 33, Maumee, was charged with driving an ATV on the roadway.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 8:56 p.m., an assault was reported in the 18000 block of County Road 108, Oakwood.
Saturday, 7:15 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Payne Township, a vehicle driven by Jimmie Wright, 28, Payne, struck two deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Holbrooks, 22, Oakwood, struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 10:02 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Sheila Worthington, 53, Ney, struck a guy wire and came to rest on its top. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS to suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 6:22 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1399 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 10:32 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1802 N. Clinton St.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Saturday, 11:47 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in an outbuilding at 01315 Bend Road. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township.
South Richland
Fire — Saturday, 12:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoking bit coin machine at 1910 E. Second St.
