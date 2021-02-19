• Police reports

State Patrol

Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Luis Romero, 29, Farmer, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Andrea Granger, 29, Edgerton. Romero was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Romero vehicle and moderate to the Granger vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., Dominic Joa, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 1:37 p.m., Bill Cain, 79, Defiance, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Mekus Road.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 5:25 p.m., a door was damaged in the 800 block of Hopkins Street.

Thursday, 9:29 a.m., two 17-year-old males were charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.

Thursday, 9:31 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 700 block of North Clinton Street.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:36 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Rafael Davila, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jon Rohrs, 49, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 5:32 p.m., on Welsted Street, a vehicle driven by Logan Dewitt, 26, Wauseon, backed from a private drive after becoming stuck in the snow and struck a passing vehicle driven by Kara Swaninger, 25, Portage. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., Jared Lambert, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 9:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.

Fire — Thursday, 1:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 20645 Kiser Road.

Fire — Thursday, 3:49 p.m., firefighters were called to the 900 block of Jackson Avenue for a smoke odor investigation.

Hicksville

Fire — Wednesday, 8:55 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 08690 Hicksville-Edgerton Road.

Fire — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a stove fire at 711 Smith St.

Napoleon

Fire — Wednesday, 6:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1055 Dodd St.

