• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 11:07 a.m., at Ohio's 249 and 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Smith, 21, Fort Wayne, missed a turn and attempted to back up, striking a vehicle driven by Charli Dunderman, 28, Antwerp. The Dunderman vehicle then left the roadway and went into a snow drift. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Smith was cited for improper backing.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:16 p.m., the theft of lottery tickets was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Napoleon Police
Feb. 12, 4:11 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Angela Gaucin, 49, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kenneth Neff, 55, 1811 Maumee Drive. Gaucin was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., Terry Martin, 61, McClure, was cited for OVI followed an incident at 3501 Woodlawn Ave. in McClure.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 10, 6:30 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Grimes, 62, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Feb. 12, 7:17 p.m., on County Road 149 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Michael McGuire, 47, 25685 Edith St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Derek Varner, 24, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:45 a.m., on Brown Township Road 171, a vehicle driven by Marcus McVay, 25, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire on Grover Avenue.
Fire — Monday, 10:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 316 E. Rosewood Ave.
Malinta-Monroe Township
Fire — Monday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a chicken coop fire at 9-108 Henry County Road K, north of Malinta.
