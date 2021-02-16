• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 8, 7:55 a.m., on Fullmer Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Parker Sifuentes, 17, 13469 Fullmer Road, struck a sign and a guardrail. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 12:32 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by an Ohio Department of Public Safety employee struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., on Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Garrett Shreve, 20, Holgate, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:05 a.m., on U.s. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by James Krom, 41, 1000 Ralston Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:38 a.m., Richard Knapp, 55, Hicksville, was arrested on four warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and three warrants from Defiance County Pleas Court.
Friday, 11:34 a.m., two male juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were charged with delinquency by means of possession of drugs after an alleged incident in the 05000 block of Domersville Road.
Friday, 5:51 p.m., 17-year-old Defiance male was arrested on a warrant from juvenile court.
Friday, 6:34 p.m., Ruben Knapp, 40, Bryan, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 01000 block of Ney-Williams Center Road and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:51 a.m., Loren Smith, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 2:02 a.m., Elliot Simmons, 31, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 6:15 p.m., on Clinton Street, an oversized truck driven by Ronnie McReynolds, 63, Detroit, Mich., struck the CSX Railroad viaduct. Damage to the truck was heavy. He was cited for assured clear distance.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 1:43 p.m., on High Street, vehicles driven by Wade Bissell, 30, Paulding, and Brian Kinzie, 65, Van Wert, collided. Bissell was cited for a passing violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 3:02 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Jayme Stratton, 40, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Benjamin Coburn, 44, St. Joe, Ind. Stratton was cited for a speed violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:35 p.m., Ponder Edmonson, 35, Texas, was cited for OVI and possession of drugs following a crash on Ohio 281.
Friday, 11:59 p.m., on County Road 12 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn, 22, Wauseon, left the roadway after swerving to miss a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:37 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by John Mabus, 51, 24050 Defiance-Williams County Line Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:14 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Makayla Panning, 18, Deshler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amber Brown-Anteau, 34, Deshler. Panning was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 2:12 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Bright, 40, 1660 Twin Drive, struck a ditch and overturned on its top. Damage was heavy to vehicle.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., Lyndsey Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, was cited for OVI and drug abuse following a traffic stop on Henry County roads U and 8, Liberty Center. She was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Yoder, 34, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 9:12 a.m., the theft of aluminum cans was reported at the Lions Club Recycling Center, 150 W. Riverview Ave. The cans were returned.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., Jason Rickey, 32, Toledo, was cited for OVI and failure to obey a traffic control device following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., Erin Stephey, 36, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop at Seward Avenue and Riverview Avenue.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., Martin Kelly, 44, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:01 p.m., a theft was reported at Murphy Oil, 1875 Scott St.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 12:32 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a vehicle driven by Ethan Cooley, 19, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:12 a.m., on County Road AC in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Autumn Keezer, 18, Wauseon, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Keezer was taken by an ALS squad to Fulton County Hospital, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Sheriff
Feb. 11, 6:19 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Cleveland Street, Grover Hill.
Friday, 12:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 21000 block of County Road 166, Oakwood.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 6:11 a.m., on Ottokee Street, a vehicle driven by Wanda Clark, 59, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Matthew Wohlfeil, 27, Wauseon. Clark was cited improper passing. Damage was light to the Clark vehicle and moderate to the Wohlfeil vehicle.
Saturday, 1:17 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Christina Bishop, 31, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by James Emmons, 40, Wauseon. Bishop was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Williams Sheriff
Feb. 10, 12:05 a.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Nedra Fleming, 54, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 6 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1831 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Sunday, 7:28 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 316 Rosewood Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.
Fire — Sunday, 4:57 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
South Richland
Fire — Monday, 3:04 a.m., firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 04309 Carpenter Road. Firefighters found that smoke was coming from a malfunctioning furnace. Providing mutual aid were Jewell, Noble Township and Tiffin Township fire departments.
