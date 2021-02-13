• Police reports

State Patrol

Feb. 4, 7:34 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Kulvir Brar, 27, Twinsburg, left the roadway and jackknifed. Damage was heavy to the semi. He was cited for failure to control.

Feb. 7, 11:45 p.m., on Ridenour Road, a vehicle driven by Kristin Watkins, 38, Fort Wayne, left the roadway and struck a creek embankment. Watkins was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Hicksville EMS. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Friday, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Leichty, 57, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Feb. 3, 2:15 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jane Meek, 33, 1387 S. Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 4:40 a.m., on Canal Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Austin Coressel, 21, 1676 Terrawenda Ave., slid off the roadway, struck an electrical box and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Police

Feb. 5, 7:42 p.m., at North Clinton and Greer streets, a vehicle driven by Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., slid and struck a vehicle driven by Morgan Porter, 22, 172 Meadowbrook Drive. Farmer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Feb. 6, 12:24 p.m., Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 7:46 p.m., Brandi Owens, 28, 1939 E. Second St., was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.

Thursday, 10:02 a.m., Travis Ooten-Webb, 31, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Thursday, 4:56 p.m., Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, was cited for OVI, driving under an OVI suspension and open container following a traffic stop on Westwood Drive.

Henry Sheriff

Feb. 9, 6:16 a.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Samanthy Josier, 20, Archbold, moved over for an oncoming vehicle and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., a trailer and cement mixer were reported stolen from the 00600 block of County Road 424, Liberty Center.

Thursday, 10:42 a.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brenden Belcher-Foulkes, 17, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Saif Fouad, 29, Toledo. Damage was light to the vehicles. Belcher-Foulkes was cited for assured clear distance.

Thursday, 12:51 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Terrell Valence, 55, Fort Hood, Texas, was sideswiped by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Valence vehicle.

Friday, 7:04 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jaylin Drew, 18, Deshler, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and came to rest on its side. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Drew was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.

Thursday, 5:54 p.m., Stone Meyer, 26, no permanent address, was arrested on a probation order and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 1:45 a.m., Mark McMahon Jr., 26, Napoleon, was charge with attempted burglary, resisting and harassment after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Haley Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.

Friday, 9:12 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of West Riverview Avenue.

Fulton Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street, Metamora.

Wauseon Police

Wednesday, 8:09 a.m., at Franklin and Cherry streets, a vehicle driven by Brook Puricelli, 30, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie Martinez-Chapa, 38, Wauseon. Puricelli was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Paulding Police

Thursday, 9:30 a.m., on Jackson Street, a vehicle driven by Laresa Johnston, 66, Paulding, backed and struck a parked vehicle owned by Walter Iliff, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Thursday, 1:35 p.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Dennis Coulter, 59, Toledo, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Gaylord Proxmire III, 48, Paulding. Coulter was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Couler vehicle and moderate to the Proxmire vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 8:05 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08959 Ohio 66.

Fire — Thursday, 9:58 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1053 Hotel Drive.

Fire — Thursday, 12:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.

Fire — Thursday, 6:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a trailer fire at 2290 Baltimore Road. The fire was contained to the floor under a woodburning stove. Damage was minimal.

Fire — Thursday, 11:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 1400 Milwaukee Ave.

Fire — 4:48 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1831 N. Clinton St.

Sherwood

Fire — Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an overheated dryer at 13902 County Road 424, Sherwood. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township.

Napoleon

Fire — Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 1815 Scott St.

Fire — Wednesday, 3:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 60 Cedarbrook Ave.

Fire — Thursday, 10:37 a.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 600 Freedom Drive.

