• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 4, 7:34 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Kulvir Brar, 27, Twinsburg, left the roadway and jackknifed. Damage was heavy to the semi. He was cited for failure to control.
Feb. 7, 11:45 p.m., on Ridenour Road, a vehicle driven by Kristin Watkins, 38, Fort Wayne, left the roadway and struck a creek embankment. Watkins was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Hicksville EMS. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 3, 2:15 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Jane Meek, 33, 1387 S. Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Feb. 6, 12:24 p.m., Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:46 p.m., Brandi Owens, 28, 1939 E. Second St., was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Thursday, 10:02 a.m., Travis Ooten-Webb, 31, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., a trailer and cement mixer were reported stolen from the 00600 block of County Road 424, Liberty Center.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street, Metamora.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 8:09 a.m., at Franklin and Cherry streets, a vehicle driven by Brook Puricelli, 30, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie Martinez-Chapa, 38, Wauseon. Puricelli was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:05 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08959 Ohio 66.
Fire — Thursday, 9:58 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1053 Hotel Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 12:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 180 Grand Ave.
Sherwood
Fire — Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an overheated dryer at 13902 County Road 424, Sherwood. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 1815 Scott St.
Fire — Wednesday, 3:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 60 Cedarbrook Ave.
