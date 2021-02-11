• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 4, 4:27 p.m., on Farmer-Mark Road, a vehicle driven by Graciela Valle, 17, Sherwood, slid off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled. She was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Spruce Street.
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., Kimberly Goben, 45, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Santos Alvarado, 22, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 3 a.m., Dannelle Michael, 47, 02250 Mekus Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Wednesday, 10:07 a.m., Spencer Vajen, 32, Weston, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 9:37 p.m., Cruz Valdez, 22, 821 Jackson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:07 p.m., Cynthia Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 4:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of Smith Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:52 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 5B.
Monday, 9:44 p.m., Alyssa Brannon, 29, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident on Ohio 108 and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:32 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Elliot Smith, 31, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:43 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Maynard, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:07 a.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Monique Hitchcock, 22, 28445 Defiance-Ayersville Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clairmont Avenue.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m., Corey Rowe, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Sunday, 10:41 p.m., Brett Freeman Sr., 56, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Northcrest Drive and taken to CCNO. Carolyn Gorman, 60, Napoleon, also was charged with domestic violence.
Monday, 8:13 p.m., Paul Lytle, 39, Pioneer, was served warrants while at CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., Paul Goodman, 46, Napoleon, was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:45 a.m., Dannelle Michael, 47, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 1019 Jackson Ave. that reportedly started from an unattended candle and extended to the exterior. Providing mutual aid were Noble and Highland township fire crews. Damage was estimated at $11,000.
Fire — Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1019 S. Clinton St.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:07 a.m., firefighters were called to a car fire at 07640 Ohio 15.
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 11:44 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 18603 Schubert Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 6:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 405 W. High St. for a report of a gas odor.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 12:02 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 447 Appian Ave.
Fire — Monday, 10:52 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 12:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 470 Independence Drive.
Archbold
Fire — Wednesday, 6 p.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 100 Rosewood Court. Providing mutual aid was Ridgeville Township. By approximately 7 p.m., the fire appeared to be contained. According to the Fulton County auditor's website, the property is owned by Liborio and Connie Ramirez. Additional information on the fire was unavailable at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.