• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 4, 4:27 p.m., on Farmer-Mark Road, a vehicle driven by Graciela Valle, 17, Sherwood, slid off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled. She was treated at the scene by Hicksville EMS for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Friday, 9:37 p.m., Cruz Valdez, 22, 821 Jackson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:07 p.m., Cynthia Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 4:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of Smith Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:52 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 5B.
Monday, 9:44 p.m., Alyssa Brannon, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:10 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Clairmont Avenue.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m., Corey Rowe, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a Henry County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Sunday, 10:41 p.m., Brett Freeman Sr., 56, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Northcrest Drive and taken to CCNO. Carolyn Gorman, 60, Napoleon, also was charged with domestic violence.
Monday, 8:13 p.m., Paul Lytle, 39, Pioneer, was served warrants while at CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire at 1019 Jackson Ave. that reportedly started from an unattended candle and extended to the exterior. Providing mutual aid were Noble and Highland township fire crews. Damage was estimated at $11,000.
Fire — Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1019 S. Clinton St.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:07 a.m., firefighters were called to a car fire at 07640 Ohio 15.
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 11:44 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 18603 Schubert Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 6:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 405 W. High St. for a report of a gas odor.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 12:02 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 447 Appian Ave.
Fire — Monday, 10:52 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave.
