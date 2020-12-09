• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 3, 8:15 a.m., on Putnam County Road 7, a vehicle driven by Marlene McKean, 62, Leipsic, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Bernard Breece, 55, Ottawa. McKean was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:43 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Francisco Hernandez, 18, Defiance, backed from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Regina Vancleve, 40, Cecil. Vancleve's passenger, Helen Vancleve, 6, Cecil, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Hernandez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 3, 7:20 a.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Brendan Boyd, 22, 04943 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:25 p.m., Carl Elston, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:26 p.m., Shyla Bigger, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., Jeffery Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:36 p.m., Charles Adams, 33, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 2:10 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Garcia, 18, 924 Warren St., pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Lester Mahlman, 58, Bryan. Garcia was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sunday, 1:16 p.m., Chance Okuley, 39, Defiance, was arrested on two Defiance County Common Pleas warrants.
Monday, 11:09 a.m., Andrew McCoy, 42, address unavailable, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas and Defiance Municipal courts.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 8:17 a.m., Mark Hufford, 40, Toledo, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 4:37 p.m., a shed was entered in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., Daniel Eccard, 36, Toledo, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St., and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:26 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Hahn, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:31 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 18I in Flatrock Township.
Monday, 12:11 p.m., county road signs were reported stolen at Henry County roads 16C and 16A.
Monday, 6:41 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Bonner, 51, Deshler, struck two deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 1:38 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Jahns Road.
Paulding Police
Monday, 7:28 a.m., on Gasser Road, a vehicle driven by Ashia Keeler, 37, Cecil, pulled from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Lee Fletcher, 65, Woodburn, Ind. Damage was light to the Fletcher vehicle, while the Keeler vehicle was not damaged.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 3 p.m., firefighters were called to 217 Maywinn Drive for an electrical fire in a wall.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 9:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire at Ohio 249 and Rosedale Road.
