State Patrol
Nov. 29, 12:28 a.m., on Township Road 108 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole before leaving the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., on Putnam County Road 24Q in Monterey Township, a vehicle driven by Martha Gerdeman, 90, Ottoville, struck a vehicle driven by Sonia Stoner, 51, Fort Jennings. The Stoner vehicle then struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the Stoner vehicle and light to the Gerdeman vehicle. Gerdeman was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 27, 10:13 p.m., on Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Hoshea Rittenhouse, 33, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 28, 6:58 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lillian Nunez, 62, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 28, 7:22 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Schwiebert, 33, 1051 Ralston Ave., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Nov. 29, 7:45 p.m., on Schick Road, a vehicle driven by Jaime Reynolds, 39, 19702 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 30, 9:43 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jada Lopez, 22, Leipsic, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 5:41 a.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Lota Vogelsong, 42, 10670 The Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:24 a.m., on Krouse Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Stokes, 33, Oakwood, struck a ditch and utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, vehicles driven by Angel Parker, 19, Ottawa, and Maria Wilson, 66, Oakwood, collided. Minor injuries were reported. Parker was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Family, Farm and Home, 1836 E. Second St.
Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Planet Fitness, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 7:26 a.m., at West High and Wilson streets, a vehicle driven by Rick Sherman, 16, 247 Wilson St., and Stephen Clemens, 54, Mark Center, collided. Sherman was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was light to the Clemens vehicle and moderate to the Sherman vehicle.
Thursday, 9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Dakota Place.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., William Shafer, 61, 724 Summit St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., Aaron Swanson, 29, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Friday,1:16 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Reese, 54, Maumee, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., Kip Williams, 45, Hamilton, Ind., was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township. He was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Aschemeir, 52, 30017 Banner School Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:59 p.m., on County Road 17 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Lynn Sonnenberg, 70, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:59 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Mandi Lamphier, 29, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m., Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., Wade Kepner, 53, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Northcrest Drive and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:08 p.m., Matthew Rednour, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Bok, 35, 18617 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, vehicles driven by Tyler Danberry, 30, Paulding, and John Thompson, 50, Grover Hill, collided. Thompson was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Thompson vehicle and moderate to the Danberry vehicle.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., on County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Christie Theisen, 45, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:11 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Hess, 47, Celina, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Harter, 71, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Curt Boroff, 43, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 2:17 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.
Fire — Thursday, 9:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 700 Kiser Road.
Fire — Friday, 9 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1180 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Friday, 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1602 E. Second St. They returned at 12:08 p.m.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 7:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 865 E. Linfoot St.
