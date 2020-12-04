• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Nov. 27, 10:13 p.m., on Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Hoshea Rittenhouse, 33, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Nov. 28, 6:58 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lillian Nunez, 62, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Nov. 29, 7:45 p.m., on Schick Road, a vehicle driven by Jaime Reynolds, 39, 19702 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Nov. 30, 9:43 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jada Lopez, 22, Leipsic, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Family, Farm and Home, 1836 E. Second St.

Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Planet Fitness, 1500 N. Clinton St.

Thursday, 9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Reese, 54, Maumee, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m., Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.

Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., Wade Kepner, 53, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Northcrest Drive and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Bok, 35, 18617 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 2:17 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.

Wauseon

Fire — Wednesday, 7:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 865 E. Linfoot St.

