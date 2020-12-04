• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 27, 10:13 p.m., on Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Hoshea Rittenhouse, 33, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 28, 6:58 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lillian Nunez, 62, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 29, 7:45 p.m., on Schick Road, a vehicle driven by Jaime Reynolds, 39, 19702 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 30, 9:43 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Jada Lopez, 22, Leipsic, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Family, Farm and Home, 1836 E. Second St.
Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Planet Fitness, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 9:38 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Gary Reese, 54, Maumee, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m., Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., Wade Kepner, 53, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Northcrest Drive and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., on County Road 424 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Bok, 35, 18617 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 2:17 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 7:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 865 E. Linfoot St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.