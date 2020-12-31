• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 23, 2:43 p.m., Logan Pessefall-Perl, 27, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Dec. 25, 1:03 p.m., Thomas Nally, 36, Sherwood, was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant for domestic violence. The alleged incident took place on Dec. 14 at the residence.
Dec. 25, 2:43 p.m., a burglary was reported at H&R Block, 1937 E. Second St.
Monday, 5:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Keller, 29, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:59 p.m., Toby Garner, 40, Georgia, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Beerbower Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:42 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 10000 block of Independence Road.
Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Jesus Moreno Jr., 69, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:25 a.m., Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 7:33 a.m., a watch was reported stolen from Dunham's, 1520 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 4 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 600 block of Sierra Way.
Monday, 9:59 p.m., a phone was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:54 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Circle K, 117 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 12:28 p.m., Paul Ramirez, 44, 514 Rulf St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 8:49 a.m., at Spencerville and Arthur streets, a semi driven by Brandon Hudgins, 28, Cincinnati, turned, struck a stop sign and drove over a sidewalk. Damage was light to the semi. Hudgins was cited for a speed violation.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:17 p.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads 17 and T.
Tuesday, 9:32 p.m., on County Road 16C in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Becher, 20, Holgate,slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:15 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound semi driven by Bakhtawar Singh, 52, Grand Rapids, Mich., drove through the median and jackknifed in the westbound lanes. The rear axle of his trailer was struck by a westbound van driven by Alan Seibert, 54, Grover Hill. Seibert and his passenger, Chris Seibert, 54, Grover Hill, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Singh was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the Singh vehicle and heavy to the Seibert vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 7:48 a.m., Scott Travers, 56, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:46 a.m., Paul Goodman, 46, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Beckham Street and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:36 a.m., Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 1:06 a.m., on County Road 123 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jacklyn Sturgill, 53, Hicksville, failed to negotiate a turn and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Police
Dec. 23, 3:15 p.m., on North Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Heather Pirani, 34, Paulding, exited a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jose Orozco, 68, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 12:12 p.m., firefighters were called to OmniSource, 880 Linden St., for a report of a scrapped railroad car on fire.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 11:52 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Ninja Sushi Hibachi, 1425 Scott St.
Fire — Sunday, 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Tenneco, 1400 E. Riverview Ave.
Liberty Township
Fire — Wednesday, 5:44 p.m., firefighters were called to a semi fire at S440 Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
