• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 23, 2:43 p.m., Logan Pessefall-Perl, 27, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Dec. 25, 1:03 p.m., Thomas Nally, 36, Sherwood, was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant for domestic violence. The alleged incident took place on Dec. 14 at the residence.

Dec. 25, 2:43 p.m., a burglary was reported at H&R Block, 1937 E. Second St.

Monday, 5:15 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Keller, 29, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 2:59 p.m., Toby Garner, 40, Georgia, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Beerbower Road. He was taken to CCNO.

Hicksville Police

Monday, 8:49 a.m., at Spencerville and Arthur streets, a semi driven by Brandon Hudgins, 28, Cincinnati, turned, struck a stop sign and drove over a sidewalk. Damage was light to the semi. Hudgins was cited for a speed violation.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 7:48 a.m., Scott Travers, 56, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:46 a.m., Paul Goodman, 46, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Beckham Street and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 1:06 a.m., on County Road 123 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jacklyn Sturgill, 53, Hicksville, failed to negotiate a turn and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.

Paulding Police

Dec. 23, 3:15 p.m., on North Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Heather Pirani, 34, Paulding, exited a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jose Orozco, 68, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 12:12 p.m., firefighters were called to OmniSource, 880 Linden St., for a report of a scrapped railroad car on fire.

Napoleon

Fire — Saturday, 11:52 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Ninja Sushi Hibachi, 1425 Scott St.

Fire — Sunday, 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Tenneco, 1400 E. Riverview Ave.

