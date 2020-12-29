• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 22, 6:37 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Hope Wright, 43, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 24, 2:05 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Joel Ales, 34, Waterford, Mich., crossed the median and struck a fence and trees. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Ales was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:25 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Wagner, 28, 15736 Ohio 111, struck a coyote. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 11:18 p.m., on Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Brandi Mansfield, 38, 724 Pierce St., struck two mailboxes. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:26 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Jose Flores, 31, Indianapolis, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Diana Tirpak, 37, Grabill, Ind. Flores was cited for a signal violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 7:09 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Hayworth Treace, 45, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 22, 6:38 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Ransom, 56, 629 Santa Fe Place, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 22, 6:49 p.m., on Harding Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by James Charbonneau, 72, 14559 Harris Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 23, 4:05 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Bishop, 47, 411 Osceola Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Dec. 22, 7 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Paige Clark, 25, 25776 Mansfield Road, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 23, 3:51 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Koerber Drive, a vehicle driven by Anna Rodriguez, 43, 700 Kiser Road, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Alan Waterfield, 46, 737 Summit St. Rodriguez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Dec. 23, 5:23 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Ronmar Drive, a vehicle driven by Linda Detray, 69, 847 Village Lane, struck a vehicle driven by John Nicholson, 22, 1220 Schultz St. Detray was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., Brandon Schuette, 29, 928 Karnes Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of East Second Street.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., Sergio Chavez, 36, 10587 Haller Road, was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest following an alleged incident in the 900 block of Jackson Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:15 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., Jose Roque III, 49, 631 Moss St., was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 9:37 a.m., Kenneth Canfield II, 39, Bryan, was charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Dec. 21, 5:18 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Lydia Schroeder, 20, Napoleon, was struck by a passing vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Schroeder vehicle.
Dec. 22, 8:05 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by James Miller, 68, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 23, 5:58 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Deanna Fether, 55, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., on U.S. 6 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Charles Maxam, 23, Bowling Green, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Chandra Flugga, 22, McClure. Damage was light to the vehicles. Maxam was cited for assured clear distance.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, was charged with aggravated assault after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Depot Street, McClure, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:34 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Nusbaum, 29, Malinta, swerved off the roadway to avoid an oncoming vehicle, and struck a mailbox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., Cheryl Lewis, 57, Holgate, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on County Road 424. Rhonda Kuhlman, 56, Napoleon, was cited for open container.
Sunday, 12:48 a.m., Donald Hammons, 43, Middlepoint, was arrested on a warrant from Allen County and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:32 a.m., Tiffany Hernandez, 30, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County. Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty Center, was charged with obstructing official business. Both were taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:59 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Holly Koontz, 52, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:13 p.m., Nashville Darden, 25, McClure, was charged with OVI, carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon while intoxicated and open container following an alleged incident in the 300 block of East North Street, McClure, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:57 p.m., KaShawnna Gilmer, 28, Toledo, was charged with assault after an alleged incident on County Road 1D, Liberty Center, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Dec. 23, 1:41 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R, vehicles driven by Crystal Warth, 24, Deshler, and Brian Pittman, 47, Swanton, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 8:43 p.m., Cody Dunlap, 28, Wauseon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Saturday, 10:29 p.m., Michael Olds, 47, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 22, 8:20 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Anita Minck, 74, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 22, 10:08 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Geckle, 35, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Dec. 23, 2:23 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of East First Street, Grover Hill.
Dec. 23, 10:36 p.m., on County Road 87 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Salex Overmeyer, 19, Paulding, struck a ditch. She was taken by Scott Fire Department to Van Wert Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:24 a.m., a theft was reported at Ohio 637 and County Road 138.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Britni Sharp, 34, Payne, struck a fox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., on County Road 177 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Ramsey, 37, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., on County Road 123 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jacklyn Sturgill, 53, Hicksville, failed to negotiate a turn and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Police
Dec. 23, 3:15 p.m., on North Williams Street, a vehicle driven by Heather Pirani, 34, Paulding, exited a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Jose Orozco, 68, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 12:12 p.m., firefighters were called to OmniSource, 880 Linden St., for a report of a scrapped railroad car on fire.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 11:52 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Ninja Sushi Hibachi, 1425 Scott St.
Fire — Sunday, 2:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Tenneco, 1400 E. Riverview Ave.
