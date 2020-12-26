• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 3:46 a.m., in Paulding County Road 204 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Boston Dunderman, 18, Antwerp, struck a ditch and culvert. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 10:47 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 03000 block of Ridenour Road, rural Edgerton.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 12:35 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Linda Holmes, 74, Lambertville, Mich., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Deborah VanBuskirk, 68, Elida. Holmes was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Wednesday, 8 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:12 p.m., at Ohio 109 and U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, vehicles driven by Wallace Snyder, 74, Hamler, and Natasha Bailey, 24, Napoleon, collided. Snyder was cited for failure to yield. Bailey was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.  Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 9:40 p.m., Christopher Hernandez, 48, Holgate, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 300 block of South Brayer Street, Holgate.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 3 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Friday, 12:06 a.m., Trinity Temple, 20, Oakwood, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Vine Street and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.

Fire — Friday, 5:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 608 Grover Ave. The department was called to gas odor investigations throughout the morning in the areas of Hopkins and Spruce streets, Elmwood Drive, Greenhouse and Tacoma avenues and Maumee Drive. Ohio Gas was contacted.

