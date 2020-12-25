• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 3:46 a.m., in Paulding County Road 204 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Boston Dunderman, 18, Antwerp, struck a ditch and culvert. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 10:47 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 03000 block of Ridenour Road, rural Edgerton.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Wednesday, 8 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 3 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1120 Hotel Drive.

