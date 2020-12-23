• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 18, 7:49 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Melissa Karzynow, 42, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., on Carpenter Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Lora Ripke, 43, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:30 p.m., on Harrison Street in Sherwood, vehicles driven by Michael Kelley, 41, Sherwood, and Michelle Manley, 30, 13762 Ohio 18, collided. Kelley was cited for failure to yield. Manley was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 5:51 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tonya Albertson, 47, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., on U.S. 24 near the Tiffin River bridge in Defiance, a truck lost aluminum scraps on the highway and continued on. Five approaching vehicles drove over the aluminum and sustained flat tires. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed down briefly while the scrap was cleared.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 2:25 p.m., a farm field was vandalized at Bowman Road and Ohio 15.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., three dogs were reported stolen from the 07000 block of Jericho Road.
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., a vehicle reported stolen from the Bryan area was recovered on Coy Road.
Sunday, 8:19 p.m., Christian Klender, 18, Payne, was arrested on a warrant from juvenile probate court.
Monday, 8:25 a.m., Dale Sulser, 63, 06610 Ohio 66, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Monday, 11:59 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 14000 block of Buckskin Road, Sherwood. It was later recovered.
Monday, 1:36 p.m., Tyler Fleming, 37, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:29 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 13000 block of Defiance-Williams County Line Road.
Defiance Police
Dec. 18, 7:40 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Madison Shock, 17, 150 Johnson Circle, struck the rear of a stopped bus driven by James Partee, 44, Continental. Shock was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Shock vehicle, while the bus was not damaged.
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., at South Clinton and Downs streets, vehicles driven by Mary Blake, 74, 1451 Pinehurst Drive, and Richard Beatty, 66, 2314 Riviera Drive, collided. Blake was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., Adriana Perez, 26, 1116 1/2 Ottawa Ave., was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:33 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, vehicles driven by Abigail Wangler, 25, 700 Ralston Ave., and Jonathon Bose, 28, 223 Wabash Ave., collided. Wangler was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., a 2002 Chevy Impala was reported stolen from the 600 block of Hopkins Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 2:39 p.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, vehicles driven by Paula Hahn, 56, 04848 Christy Road, and Scott Meeks, 50, Bryan, collided. Hahn was cited for failure to yield. Meeks was taken by Ridgeville EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:12 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 700 block of Welsted Street.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., a theft was reported at Reynolds Auto and Tire, 525 Independence Drive.
Monday, 5:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Petro, 900 American Road.
Monday, 5:41 p.m., a theft was reported at Petro, 900 American Road.
Monday, 9:26 p.m., Ciara Parks, 22, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:05 a.m., a theft was reported at Fuel King, 1270 Independence Drive.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 6:12 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Terrence Burnham, 66, West Unity, struck a vehicle driven by Crystal Sanchez, 30, Wauseon. Burnham was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
Fire — Monday, 5:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a grease fire at Wendy's, 1819 E. Second St.
