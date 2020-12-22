• Police Reports
State Patrol
Dec. 15, 12:15 a.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, a vehicle driven by Carisa Partee, 36, 401 Hopkins St., swerved to miss a deer and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Poloskey, 63, Dunnellon, Fla., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:24 p.m., on Blosser Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Chris Martinez, 49, Scott, struck a utility pole and caught on fire. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 6:55 a.m., on Township Road 60 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Fitzsimmons, 60, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:10 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Putnam County's Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:01 p.m., on Ohio 567 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Abrams, 45, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:39 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Damien Belmares, 22, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Hogrefe, 62, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:24 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Elden Gentit, 70, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:22 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Anders, 29, 22140 Roehrig Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:20 p.m., on Highland Center Road, a vehicle driven by Elijah Hastedt, 16, Continental, slid and left the roadway, striking several trees. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 5:52 p.m., on Scott Road, a vehicle driven by Douglas Smith, 59, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:54 p.m., Jonathon Roeder, 31, 813 Ottawa Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct, vehicular trespassing and menacing after an alleged incident on Dec. 14 on Carter Road.
Friday, 7:34 p.m., Sarah Myers, 38, Alvordton, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Monday, Kristine Hoffman, 42, 1810 Baltimore Road, was charged with disorderly conduct, making a false report and resisting arrested after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:09 a.m., a 13-year-old Defiance female was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:46 a.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Detmer, 40, Napoleon, slid into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on County Road 12S.
Saturday, 12:32 p.m., a safe was reported stolen from the 100 block of West North Street, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Dec. 14, 3:58 p.m., on West Maumee Avenue, a vehicle driven by Joan Hill, 92, Napoleon, struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick Smith, Sylvania. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., on Maumee Avenue, a vehicle driven by Traci Jackson, 32, Napoleon, slid and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Kurtis Hay, 17, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 9:47 a.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Suzette Gerken, 60, Napoleon, slid and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Amber Sonnenberg, 34, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., at Woodlawn and Glenwood avenues, a vehicle driven by John Shirley, 20, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by David Hoffman, 70, McClure. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 4:05 a.m., on Ohio 424, a vehicle driven by a Napoleon city employee struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:20 p.m., Christopher Christensen, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 9:44 a.m., Ashley Witte, 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant for receiving stolen property.
Saturday, 9:38 p.m., Jimmy Carros III, 30, Holland, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Saturday, 9:58 p.m., Jagger Dewitt, 19, Berkey, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 12, 1:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 20000 block of Ohio 637, rural Defiance.
Dec. 15, 10:36 a.m., a theft was reported in the 08000 block of County Road 177, Oakwood.
Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Hayden Williamson, 20, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Adams, 25, Latty, struck a guardrail. Adams and her passenger, Kelsey Adams, 24, Gowen, Mich., were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., on Township Road 147 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Evan Schlatter, 32, Paulding, slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6 p.m., on County Road 138 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Gina Huff, 57, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:50 p.m., on County Road 176 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by James Smallwood, 53, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., on County Road 19 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Gabriel Oberlin, 50, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., on County Road 26 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Gavin Hite, 16, Archbold, rolled over into a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., on County Road G in German Township, a vehicle driven by Suellen Barnum, 49, West Unity, struck a mailbox and flipped into a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a small electrical fire at 818 Ottawa Ave.
Fire — Friday, 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1831 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Saturday, 3:45 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1831 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Saturday, 5:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 569 Bunn Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:07 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 224 W. Edgerton St.
Fire — Friday, 3:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 02030 Jericho Road.
Fire — Monday, 9:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at West High and Antwerp streets.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 9:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Superior Auto, 1475 Scott St.
Fire — Friday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to 600 Freedom Drive for a smoke alarm.
