• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:20 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Aubreeanna Laurrion, 20, Reynoldsburg, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Garrett Carder, 20, 07336 Ohio 15. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Laurrion was cited for assured clear distance.
Saturday, 6:37 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Broadwater, 38, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:41 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Steven Rohrs, 55, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 100 block of East Cedar Street, Sherwood.
Monday, 10:45 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of West Vine Street, Sherwood.
Tuesday, 12:46 p.m., Renee Rogers, 43, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Allen County, Ind.
Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., Tyrone Arnold, 28, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 1:24 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Mary Ann Ludemann, 45, 757 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by William Goodlive, 51, 20 Lakeview Drive. Ludemann was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 4:31 p.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Arnold Eizensmits, 71, Richwood, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Wolfrum, 68, 1681 Cimarron Lane. Eizensmits was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the Wolfrum vehicle and light to the Eizensmits vehicle.
Monday, 5:25 p.m., Joshua Klusman, 32, 619 Euclid Ave., was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 11:17 a.m., Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., was charged with a protection order violation after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 1:41 a.m., Trinity Marshall, 20, Defiance, was arrested on a probation order and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:35 a.m., a juvenile was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 800 block of East Joe E. Brown Ave.
Monday, 9:12 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Skyler Figy, 19, Wauseon, struck a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 2:04 a.m., Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Nov. 25, 12:31 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Kenisha Brown, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jae Lyn Rhoads, 22, Napoleon. Brown was cited for assured clear distance. Rhoads was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 12:11 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Dylan Hough, 29, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ashley Apple, 19, McClure, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Aimee Santana, 43, Napoleon. Hough was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Apple vehicle and light to the others.
Friday, 5:14 p.m., on Lagrange Street, a vehicle driven by Edward Schindley, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Augustina Carrizales-Gibson, 38, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Carrizales-Gibson, while the Schindley vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Motor Inn, 179 E. Maumee Ave.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 7:42 a.m., at Indian Way and Linfoot Street, vehicles driven by Ivy Russell, 38, Wauseon, and Amanda Galbraith, 26, Wauseon, collided. Damage was moderate to the Russell vehicle and heavy to the Galbraith vehicle.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 26, 5:20 p.m., on County Road 115 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Lane Hunt, 23, Greenwood, Ind., struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:17 p.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by William Parrett, 83, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:32 a.m., on County Road 144 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Evan Hilton, 22, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:52 a.m., on Township Road 108 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Cook, 56, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 10:24 a.m., firefighters were called to 13810 Krouse Road for a report of an electric line down that sparked a small barn fire, which was out upon arrival. Also assisting at the scene were Noble and Highland Township fire departments.
Holgate
Fire — Tuesday, 4:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at H536 Ohio 108.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.