• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Randy Drew, 56, Continental, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Tasha Cardoza, 40, Latty. Cardoza and her passenger, Billie Jo Moore, 20, Latty, were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Drew was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Smith, 50, Willshire, slid and struck a guardrail, before coming to rest in the median. Smith was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Culp, 20, Taylor, Mich., struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:42 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Kaleb Ankney, 19, Sherwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Benjamin Boes, 42, Sherwood. Ankney was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Katie Schroeder, 36, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:43 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jannean Doster, 54, 206 Lancelot Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 9:16 a.m., on Kiser Road, a vehicle driven by Tyler Kemp, 28, 775 Village Lane, slid and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:09 p.m., Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:17 p.m., Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:18 p.m., Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:19 p.m., Daniele Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., William Shafer, 61, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:22 p.m., Arnold Readon, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:23 p.m., Michael Jordan, 38, Lagrange, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:24 p.m., Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 10:25 p.m., Keith Lepper, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:33 a.m., on Holgate Avenue, a vehicle driven by Radek Smolik, 49, 417 Washington Ave., backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Patricia Hire, 61, 603 Gibson St. Smolik was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the Hire vehicle and light to the Smolik vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:23 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Anna Flory, 56, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Alexis Muncy, 22, 319 East St. Flory was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Muncy vehicle and heavy to the Flory vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:36 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Megan Lantz, 25, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Chad Sigler, 44, Continental. Lantz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Natasha Flores, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Terry Ranes, 53, Cloverdale. Flores was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road.
Thursday, 1:04 a.m., Cole Reynolds, 25, 613 Village Lane, was charged with OVI, speed and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Perry Street and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 2:29 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 1:56 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Family, Farm and Home, 1836 E. Second St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kaytlynn Thornton, 22, 301 Minneapolis St., Defiance, slid and struck a concrete bridge barrier, coming to rest in the median. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:58 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Deany, 67, Deshler, struck a stop sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Tre Donley, 17, Bryan, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., on County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Melanie Wilson, 41, Napoleon, struck several deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:16 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Majewski, 21, Napoleon, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:46 a.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Detmer, 40, Napoleon, slid and struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., on County Road 14A in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Wyatte Schwab, 19, New Bavaria, slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:30 p.m., on County Road 6 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Derrick Unverferth, 30, McClure, slid off the roadway and overturned on its side. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 6:51 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Smith, 41, Toledo, slid and struck a semi driven by Vincent Carpen, 52, Germfask, Mich., before striking a guardrail. Smith was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Smith vehicle and moderate to the Carpen vehicle.
Thursday, 9:42 p.m., on County Road V in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Penrod, 29, Stryker, slid and struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 4:37 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was charged with theft and criminal damaging after an alleged incident on Sutherland Avenue.
Thursday, 10 p.m., Arthur Bradford, 27, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:10 a.m., an assault was reported in the 200 block of West Maumee Avenue.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 9, 6:27 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 11000 block of County Road 179, Oakwood.
Dec. 11, 9:47 a.m., a theft was reported in the 10000 block of County Road 98, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 115, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 12:42 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 1:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 23000 block of County Road 32, Grover Hill.
Dec. 12, 1:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 20000 block of Ohio 637, rural Defiance.
Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Hayden Williamson, 20, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Adams, 25, Latty, struck a guardrail. Adams and her passenger, Kelsey Adams, 24, Gowen, Mich., were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., on Township Road 147 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Evan Schlatter, 32, Paulding, slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a small electrical fire at 818 Ottawa Ave.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:07 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 224 W. Edgerton St.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 9:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Superior Auto, 1475 Scott St.
Fire — Friday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to 600 Freedom Drive for a smoke alarm.
