• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Culp, 20, Taylor, Mich., struck a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:42 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Kaleb Ankney, 19, Sherwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Benjamin Boes, 42, Sherwood. Ankney was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:56 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Katie Schroeder, 36, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:43 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jannean Doster, 54, 206 Lancelot Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:33 a.m., on Holgate Avenue, a vehicle driven by Radek Smolik, 49, 417 Washington Ave., backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Patricia Hire, 61, 603 Gibson St. Smolik was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the Hire vehicle and light to the Smolik vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:36 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Megan Lantz, 25, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Chad Sigler, 44, Continental. Lantz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Natasha Flores, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Terry Ranes, 53, Cloverdale. Flores was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road.
Thursday, 1:04 a.m., Cole Reynolds, 25, 613 Village Lane, was charged with OVI, speed and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Perry Street and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Kaytlynn Thornton, 22, 301 Minneapolis St., Defiance, slid and struck a concrete bridge barrier, coming to rest in the median. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:58 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Deany, 67, Deshler, struck a stop sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., on County Road U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Tre Donley, 17, Bryan, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., on County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Melanie Wilson, 41, Napoleon, struck several deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:16 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Majewski, 21, Napoleon, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 4:37 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was charged with theft and criminal damaging after an alleged incident on Sutherland Avenue.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 9, 6:27 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 11000 block of County Road 179, Oakwood.
Dec. 11, 9:47 a.m., a theft was reported in the 10000 block of County Road 98, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 115, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 12:42, a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.
Dec. 11, 1:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 23000 block of County Road 32, Grover Hill.
Dec. 12, 1:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 20000 block of Ohio 637, rural Defiance.
Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., on Ohio 500 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Hayden Williamson, 20, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Grace Adams, 25, Latty, struck a guardrail. Adams and her passenger, Kelsey Adams, 24, Gowen, Mich., were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a small electrical fire at 818 Ottawa Ave.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:07 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 224 W. Edgerton St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.