• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 11:58 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alice Rickenberg, 61, Napoleon, struck a low-hanging electrical line. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:58 a.m., on Watson Road, a vehicle driven by Richard Miller, 70, 27959 Watson Road, backed from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Timothy Wilson, 65, 13830 Fruit Ridge Road. Miller was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:01 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Brink, 36, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 1:31 p.m., Robin Stanger, 42, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., Demetrius Thomas Jr., 19, 2104 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 6:32 p.m., Luella Travis, 48, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Tuesday, 12:29 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Hopkins Street.
Tuesday, 8:45 a.m., an iPad was reported stolen from the 300 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:14 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Fifth Street, McClure.
Monday, 8:48 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 19, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Hamilton, 31, 140 W. Pinewood Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Ryan Schultz, 30, Napoleon. Hamilton was cited for failure to yield, while Schultz was cited for no safety belt. Hamilton was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 10:08 a.m., a theft was reported at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 211 W. Front St.
Monday, 3 p.m., a theft was reported at NAPA Auto Parts, 907 Oakwood Ave. A juvenile was charged with delinquency by means of theft.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, was charged with possession of cocaine after an alleged incident in the city.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 6:58 p.m., at Ottokee and Linfoot streets, vehicles driven by Joshua Jeffries, 29, Delta, and David Coy, 72, Wauseon, collided. Jeffries was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 11:21 p.m., on Road 107 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Maggie Couch, 25, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a trailer fire at 880 Linden St
Fire — Monday, 10:26 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 1:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 1400 Scott St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.