• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., on Williams County Road A in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Anders, 35, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11 p.m., on Williams County Road 7 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by John Geesey, 59, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:42 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Kari Fockler, 33, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 9, 10:47 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Heilshorn, 48, 40 Lakeview Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:05 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Shong, 65, 1658 Woodhurst Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:03 p.m., a firearm was reported stolen from the 29000 block of Standley Road.
Friday, 7:43 p.m., Joseph Kirk, 49, 1537 Westgate Drive, was arrested on a warrant from juvenile probate court.
Saturday, 11:38 p.m., Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 6:43 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Heidenescher, 44, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:03 p.m., Christopher Church, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:55 a.m., at East Second and Richland streets, a vehicle driven by David Welch, 65, 543 Haig St., turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Jailene Rosa, 20, 210 Tacoma Ave., causing a collision. Welch was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Rose vehicle and heavy to the Welch vehicle.
Friday, 1 p.m., at Harding Street and Jadine Drive, a vehicle driven by Monica Martinez, 53, 241 Harding St., backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Taylor Estrado-Guerrero, 23, 1887 Redwood Drive. Martinez was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 11:34 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1200 block of Schultz Street.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., vehicle tires were vandalized in the 800 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Sunday, 3:10 p.m., Mark Banks, 40, 578 Defiance Crossing, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:40 a.m., a window was vandalized in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:21 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Hillis, 71, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:27 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Beck, 48, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:17 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Holley, 17, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Quinn Cline, 17, Archbold. Holley was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Saturday, 6:23 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Kindle, 56, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by James Heinrich, 24, Celina, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:41 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Beverly Schwab, 60, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Lyla Magrum, 45, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Dec. 9, 6:27 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 11000 block of Road 179, Oakwood.
Friday, 9:47 a.m., a theft was reported in the 10000 block of Road 98, Paulding.
Friday, 12:42 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.
Friday, 8:26 p.m., on County Road 151 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Roth, 49, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 20000 block of Ohio 637.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 9, 11:06 p.m., on County Road A, a vehicle driven by Scott Meeks, 50, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 641 Riverside Ave.
Fire — Friday, 10:52 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1804 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Saturday, 1:44 a.m., firefighters were called to a smoke alarm at 1131 Jackson Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 7:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire on Sierra Way.
Fire — Monday, 7:15 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1995 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Monday, 7:50 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 208 Wyandotte Ave.
Fire — Monday, 11:48 a.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 1492 Terrawenda Ave.
South Richland
Fire — Sunday, 1:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1939 E. Second St.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 02565 Buckskin Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Sunday, 4:06 p.m., firefighters were called to 604 E. Washington Ave. for a report of an overheated electrical outlet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.