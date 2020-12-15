• Police reports

State Patrol

Thursday, 12:17 a.m., on Williams County Road A in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Anders, 35, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 11 p.m., on Williams County Road 7 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by John Geesey, 59, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 5:42 p.m., on County Road 424 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Kari Fockler, 33, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 9, 10:47 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Heilshorn, 48, 40 Lakeview Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 4:05 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Shong, 65, 1658 Woodhurst Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 5:03 p.m., a firearm was reported stolen from the 29000 block of Standley Road.

Friday, 7:43 p.m., Joseph Kirk, 49, 1537 Westgate Drive, was arrested on a warrant from juvenile probate court.

Saturday, 11:38 p.m., Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance Municipal Court.

Sunday, 6:43 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Heidenescher, 44, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 8:03 p.m., Christopher Church, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.

Defiance Police

Friday, 11:55 a.m., at East Second and Richland streets, a vehicle driven by David Welch, 65, 543 Haig St., turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Jailene Rosa, 20, 210 Tacoma Ave., causing a collision. Welch was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Rose vehicle and heavy to the Welch vehicle.

Friday, 1 p.m., at Harding Street and Jadine Drive, a vehicle driven by Monica Martinez, 53, 241 Harding St., backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Taylor Estrado-Guerrero, 23, 1887 Redwood Drive. Martinez was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Sunday, 11:34 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1200 block of Schultz Street.

Sunday, 2:33 p.m., vehicle tires were vandalized in the 800 block of Ottawa Avenue.

Sunday, 3:10 p.m., Mark Banks, 40, 578 Defiance Crossing, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 10:40 a.m., a window was vandalized in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 6:21 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Cheryl Hillis, 71, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 10:27 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Beck, 48, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Saturday, 6:17 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Holley, 17, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Quinn Cline, 17, Archbold. Holley was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Saturday, 6:23 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Kindle, 56, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by James Heinrich, 24, Celina, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:41 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Beverly Schwab, 60, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Lyla Magrum, 45, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Dec. 9, 6:27 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 11000 block of Road 179, Oakwood.

Friday, 9:47 a.m., a theft was reported in the 10000 block of Road 98, Paulding.

Friday, 12:42 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 16000 block of Ohio 613, Paulding.

Friday, 8:26 p.m., on County Road 151 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Chad Roth, 49, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 1:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 20000 block of Ohio 637.

Fulton Sheriff

Dec. 9, 11:06 p.m., on County Road A, a vehicle driven by Scott Meeks, 50, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 641 Riverside Ave.

Fire — Friday, 10:52 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1804 N. Clinton St.

Fire — Saturday, 1:44 a.m., firefighters were called to a smoke alarm at 1131 Jackson Ave.

Fire — Sunday, 7:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire on Sierra Way.

Fire — Monday, 7:15 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1995 N. Clinton St.

Fire — Monday, 7:50 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 208 Wyandotte Ave.

Fire — Monday, 11:48 a.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 1492 Terrawenda Ave.

South Richland

Fire — Sunday, 1:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1939 E. Second St.

Hicksville

Fire — Sunday, 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 02565 Buckskin Road.

Napoleon

Fire — Sunday, 4:06 p.m., firefighters were called to 604 E. Washington Ave. for a report of an overheated electrical outlet.

