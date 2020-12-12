• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 6, 5:39 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, struck a ditch and mailbox before leaving the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:33 a.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jessic Temple, 27, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., on Kammeyer Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road, struck a ditch and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Hackney was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., at Williams County Road 10-A and U.S. 6 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Laney, 25, Bryan, left the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was treated for suspected minor injuries at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m., Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 6:22 a.m., money was reported stolen from a checking account by a resident in the 200 block of Elm Street, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 8:44 a.m., Larry Frye, 41, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 1:42 p.m., on Hire Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Levan, 43, 28194 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, backed up to turn around at the blocked railroad crossing and struck a crossing arm. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for improper backing.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., Austin Love, 22, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., Robert Hornish Jr., 55, 08701 Christy Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 12:56 p.m., Rayshawn Maulsby, 34, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 26000 block of Ohio 18.
Thursday, 2:25 p.m., a theft was reported in the 06000 block of Glenburg Road.
Friday, 4:45 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Snow, 45, 29570 Youngman Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:14 a.m., Amanda Engel, 33, 220 Catalina Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:42 a.m., a Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen from the 300 block of Aspen Terrace Drive.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen to officers at the police department.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Durango Drive.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Dec. 5, 9:16 a.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by James Calvin, 78, Hicksville, backed and struck a vehicle driven by Jeannine Tomlinson, 75, Hicksville. Calvin was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:40 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Samson Holbrook, 43, Napoleon, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandra Lowe, 22, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:31 a.m., a handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 00300 block of County Road 13 E, Holgate.
Thursday, 6:32 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Badenhop, 45, Liberty Center, failed to stop at a T-intersection. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was taken by Liberty Center EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 4:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Meadowlark Lane.
Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., Victoria Woronec, 34, Holland, was served a warrant from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., Dustin Irvin, 31, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following an accident on Appian Avenue. He also was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Thursday, 2:52 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Jacob Purdy, 34, Baltic, struck a utility pole and came to rest in the median. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. No injuries were reported. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 8:55 a.m., Andrew Mackiewicz, 26, North Port, Fla., was arrested on multiple warrants from Napoleon Municipal Court.
Thursday, noon, on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Lucas, 55, Cecil, had a mechanical failure and struck a concrete barrier near a bridge construction site. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:06 p.m., Alicia Hazelton, 32, Ottawa, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Nicholson, 58, Continental, was struck by a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Williams Sheriff
Dec. 6, 9:25 p.m., on County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Haylie Coger, 23, Bryan, struck a raccoon. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 1053 Wilhelm St.
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 10:54 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05921 Domersville Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 12:42 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Rosedale Road and Ohio 18.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 8:08 p.m., firefighters were called to extinguish a tire on a semi on U.S. 24.
