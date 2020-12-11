• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 6, 5:39 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, struck a ditch and mailbox before leaving the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:33 a.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jessic Temple, 27, Montpelier, struck as deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., on Kammeyer Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Cortney Hackney, 28, 21425 Kammeyer Road, struck a ditch and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Hackney was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m., Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 6:22 a.m., money was reported stolen from a checking account by a resident in the 200 block of Elm Street, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 8:44 a.m., Larry Frye, 41, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 4:42 p.m., Austin Love, 22, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., Robert Hornish Jr., 55, 08701 Christy Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 12:56 p.m., Rayshawn Maulsby, 34, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 26000 block of Ohio 18.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen to officers at the police department.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., Java Barnwell, 55, Cecil, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Durango Drive.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., two tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Dec. 3, 9:16 a.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by James Calvin, 78, Hicksville, backed and struck a vehicle driven by Jeannine Tomlinson, 75, Hicksville. Calvin was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:40 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Samson Holbrook, 43, Napoleon, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on County Road 2 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandra Lowe, 22, Delta, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 4:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Meadowlark Lane.
Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., Victoria Woronec, 34, Holland, was served a warrant from the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Wednesday, 8:22 p.m., Dustin Irvin, 31, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following an accident on Appian Avenue. He also was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Thursday, 2:52 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Jacob Purdy, 34, Baltic, struck a utility pole and came to rest in the median. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. No injuries were reported. He was cited for failure to control.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 10:20 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Nicholson, 58, Continental, was struck by a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Williams Sheriff
Dec. 6, 9:25 p.m., on County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Haylie Coger, 23, Bryan, struck a raccoon. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 10:54 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 05921 Domersville Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 12:42 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Rosedale Road and Ohio 18.
