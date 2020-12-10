• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 3, 8:15 a.m., on Putnam County Road 7, a vehicle driven by Marlene McKean, 62, Leipsic, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Bernard Breece, 55, Ottawa. McKean was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:43 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Francisco Hernandez, 18, Defiance, backed from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Regina Vancleve, 40, Cecil. Vancleve's passenger, Helen Vancleve, 6, Cecil, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Hernandez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., on Main Street in Fort Jennings, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Hubert, 18, Delphos, struck a utility pole and overturned. She was taken by Ottoville EMS to Mercy Health St. Rita's, Lima, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 3, 7:20 a.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Brendan Boyd, 22, 04943 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:25 p.m., Carl Elston, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 6:26 p.m., Shyla Bigger, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:27 p.m., Jeffery Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:36 p.m., Charles Adams, 33, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 2:10 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Garcia, 18, 924 Warren St., pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Lester Mahlman, 58, Bryan. Garcia was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sunday, 1:16 p.m., Chance Okuley, 39, Defiance, was arrested on two Defiance County Common Pleas warrants.
Monday, 11:09 a.m., Andrew McCoy, 42, address unavailable, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas and Defiance Municipal courts.
Monday, 9:09 p.m., Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 6:20 a.m., on Jericho Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Jill Wonderly, 62, Sherwood, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Latrelle Prater, 46, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:17 a.m., Mark Hufford, 40, Toledo, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 12:12 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 600 block of Summit Street.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Zachariah Lawson, 40, 19890 Ohio 111, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Rosario Garza, 59, 916 Riverside Ave. Lawson was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 4:37 p.m., a shed was entered in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., Daniel Eccard, 36, Toledo, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St., and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., Adam Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest following a traffic stop and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:23 p.m., a fence was vandalized in the 200 block of Northfield Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., on East High Street, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Delagrange, 17, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ethan Potter, 17, Hicksville. Delagrange was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Delagrange and light to the Potter vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:26 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Hahn, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:31 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 18I in Flatrock Township.
Monday, 12:11 p.m., county road signs were reported stolen at Henry County roads 16C and 16A.
Monday, 6:41 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Bonner, 51, Deshler, struck two deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 8 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Thomas Stong, 56, Huntington, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:19 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Kent Challen, 58, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., a road closed sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads 2 and W, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 1:38 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Jahns Road.
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Fuel King, 1270 Independence Drive.
Tuesday, 2:17 p.m., Timothy Dietrich, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding Police
Monday, 7:28 a.m., on Gasser Road, a vehicle driven by Ashia Keeler, 37, Cecil, pulled from a drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Lee Fletcher, 65, Woodburn, Ind. Damage was light to the Fletcher vehicle, while the Keeler vehicle was not damaged.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 3 p.m., firefighters were called to 217 Maywinn Drive for an electrical fire in a wall.
Fire — Wednesday, 3 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 899 Sunday St.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 325 Clinton St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 9:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire at Ohio 249 and Rosedale Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.