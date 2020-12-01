• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 26, 7:22 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Darrell Kimpel, 61, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 23, 7:59 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Arlene Ford, 39, Bryan, slid and struck a guardrail. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 24, 7:39 a.m., on Buckskin Road, a vehicle driven by Jamie Wisda, 43, 1718 Hopkins St., struck a sheep. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Nov. 24, 6:18 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Tyler, 69, Fremont, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:13 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Frankie Chapman, 43, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:27 a.m., Matthew Costanzo, 34, Bryan, was arrested on numerous warrants from Bryan and Bowling Green, as well as Henry, Wood and Fulton counties.
Saturday, 4:57 a.m., Scott Swartz, 38, Adrian, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He also was charged on Monday with being a fugitive from justice from Lenawee County, Mich.
Saturday, 4:58 a.m., Thomas Walters, 25, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 5:59 p.m., on Highland Center Road, a vehicle driven by Debra Hunt, 67, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:24 p.m., on U.S. 127 Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by John Baer, 44, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:10 p.m, windows were broken out in a home in the 03000 block of Casebeer-Miller Road.
Sunday, 11:55 p.m., Michael Laney, 51, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 10000 block of Clemmer Road, Hicksville.
Defiance Police
Friday, 5:53 p.m., charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Washington Avenue were: Brittany Moore, 30, and Richard Wagner, 42, both of 938 Washington Ave.; and Chad Morris, 44, and Chelsi Morris, 33, both of 940 Washington Ave.
Saturday, 9:33 a.m., a 16-year-old was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Hotel Drive.
Saturday, 10:52 a.m., Scott Ward, 59, 41 Squires Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Sunday, 1:55 a.m., Desirae Pahl, 22, Holgate, was charged with a TPO violation after an alleged incident in the city.
Sunday, 1:36 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Sunday, 1:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Sunday, 5:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 900 block of North Clinton Street.
Monday, 10:07 a.m., items were reported stolen from a garage in the 400 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Garcia, 38, New Haven, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:43 p.m., Richard Smith, 47, Liberty Center, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of County Road U, Liberty Center, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:58 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Lisa Strohpaul, 36, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:42 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Lauren Rohrs, 25, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:03 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Victor Dunson Jr., 61, Sherwood, backed into a vehicle driven by Randy Burke, 57, Hamler. Dunson was cited for improper backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 2:03 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Oskey, 44, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:21 p.m., on County Road V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Shellman, 32, Whitehouse, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:11 p.m., John Jacobs, 53, Toledo, was charged with OVI, failure to comply and driving under suspension following a traffic stop near McClure. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:22 p.m., on County Road M1 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jordan Cowell, 27, Napoleon, went left of center, causing an eastbound vehicle driven by Jane Crawford, 63, Napoleon, to swerve and strike a mailbox and guy wire. Damage was moderate to the Crawford vehicle, while the Cowell vehicle was not damaged.
Sunday, 2:52 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Ellie Wiemken, 17, 28936 Jewell Road, struck a vehicle driven by Lucinda Baxter, 70, Sherwood. Baxter was taken by Napoleon EMS to Williams County Community Hospital, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Wiemken was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., on County Road 2 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Matheny, 40, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Dodd Street.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 26, 8:41 p.m. a vehicle was reported stolen from the 900 block of North Williams Street, Paulding.
Friday, 11:10 a.m., a theft was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 127, Paulding.
Friday, 11:39 a.m., a theft was reported in the 03000 block of County Road 79, Haviland.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., a theft was reported in the 06000 block of County Road 33, Payne.
Friday, 4:27 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of West First Street, Grover Hill.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:49 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 899 Sunday St.
Fire — Saturday, 5:38 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 257 Corwin St.
Fire — Sunday, 12:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 224 Cleveland Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 8:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 829 Hopkins St.
Napoleon
Fire — Sunday, 7:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a small electrical fire at 240 Northcrest Drive.
