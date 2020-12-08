• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 8:28 p.m., on Henry County Road W in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Burmeister, 40, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:10 a.m., on Paulding County Road 60 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Justice Canfield, 22, 19417 Defiance County Road 1021, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Erica Caryer, 43, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 10:15 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Dylan Eltzroth, 27, 901 Karnes Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:58 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Cathy Smith, 50, 912 W. Fourth St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Schroer, 28, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:21 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by William Bockrath, 79, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:21 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Tewksbury, 33, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:26 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jose Barrera, 50, 874 S. Clinton St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Dec. 1, 10:07 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Thomas Knight, 47, 927 Perry St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jessica Lambert, 32, 18930 Defiance County Road 111. Knight was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Lambert vehicle and heavy to the Knight vehicle.
Dec. 2, 6:01 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Tabetha Gile, 41, 05431 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:07 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Justin Bailey, 32, Adrian, Mich., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Mickey Kizer, 70, 26969 County Road 424. Bailey was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 9:29 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 400 block of Meyer Street.
Saturday, 10:58 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 600 block of Summit Street.
Saturday, 11:07 a.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Sante Fe Place.
Saturday, 4:19 p.m., Veronica Rodriguez, 35, 1121 Ottawa Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 4:28 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Sunday, 12:16 a.m., Eriq Taylor, 19, 710 Elbert St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 5:14 a.m., Alexander Glowinski, 27, 314 Seneca St., was charged with OVI and possession of paraphernalia after an alleged incident on North Clinton Street.
Sunday, 12:12 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 600 block of Summit Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:31 p.m., Brent Connolly, 31, Liberty Center, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:37 a.m., firewood was reported stolen from the 00100 block of County Road C2 , New Bavaria.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., on Maumee Lane, a vehicle driven by Tonya Rhoads, 41, Napoleon, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Bernard Bloniarz, 57, Napoleon. Rhoads was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Rhoads vehicle and heavy to the Bloniarz vehicle.
Friday, 9:24 a.m., a break-in was reported at Spin City Laundry, 1445 Scott St.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3:22 p.m., a theft was reported in the 05000 block of Road 94, Payne.
Thursday, 3:48 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of North Third Street, Oakwood.
Friday, 2:05 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street, Oakwood.
Friday, 11:57 a.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of North Williams Street, Paulding.
Friday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 209 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Vanessa Schwarzman, 25, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 11:12 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Stiriz, 59, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:40 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Brent Pfund, 57, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:07 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Reiniche, 47, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:33 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1850 E. Second St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.