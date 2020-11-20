Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 11, 6:07 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Eagleson, 26, 1004 Hopkins St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:23 a.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brenda Carnahan, 45, 621 Santa Fe Place, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:26 p.m., on Flory Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Witter, 51, 3332 Evergreen Dr., struck a deer. Damage was minor to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:07 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Hauter, 58, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., Kirsten Gipple, 18, Hicksville, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Defiance Common Pleas Juvenile Division.
Wednesday, 6:52 p.m., Theresa Rodriguez, 46, Defiance was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division.
Thursday, 12:10 a.m., Travis Ooten-Webb, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 12:12 a.m., Christopher Davis, 46, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant out of Defiance County Common Pleas.
Thursday, 6:51 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Toby Sullivan, 66, Continental, hit a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 3:42 p.m., an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Behnfeldt, 49, Napoleon, pulled into the intersection of Karnes and Ottawa avenues striking a northbound vehicle driven by Mary Salinas, 77, 1813 Wildwood Dr. The Salinas vehicle then struck a southbound vehicle driven by John Kramer, 52, Damage was moderate to the Behnfeldt vehicle, moderate to the Salinas vehicle, and light to the Behnfeldt vehicle. Behnfeldt was cited for a stop sign violation.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., the theft of a leaf blower was reported in the 400 block of Fort Street.
Wednesday, 4:56 p.m., Jonas Zuver, 38, Montpelier, was arrested for theft from Hobby Lobby.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Kevin Worchuck, 55, Liberty Center, turned east onto Flower Lane and struck a stop sign.
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on Liberty Township Road 6U. Firearms and cash were taken.
Fire
Noble Township
Fire – Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 10635 Market St., Brunersburg, where they found tree branches burning.
Ayersville
Fire – Thursday, 8 a.m., firefighters were called for smoke in a house at 27400 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. The smoke was found to be coming from a pellet stove. Power to the stove was turned off, and the smoke cleared.
Paulding
Fire – Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple calls about a fully involved structure fire in the northeast section of Emerald Township. Departments assisting were the Paulding EMS, and fire departments from Auglaize, Cecil, and Delaware Township. Also, at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding-Putnam Electric and the Red Cross. Crews were called to the site again Thursday at 4:30 a.m. when the fire re-kindled with heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage. Assisting Paulding were firefighters from Auglaize Township, Cecil and Delaware, and the Paulding EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.